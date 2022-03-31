The state of Florida has captured the attention not only of the United States, but of the entire world by passing the ‘Parents’ Right to Education Act’, popularly known as the “don’t say gay” law. The bill, which was heavily sponsored by Republicans, indicates that issues related to sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade should be addressed by parents, not teachers.

“Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through third grade or in a manner that is not age or student development in accordance with state standards,” the law reads.

The measure has been defended by the Governor of Florida, Republican Ron DeSantis, who in several of his statements has indicated that in this way “we ensure that parents can send their children to school to receive an education, not indoctrination “.

The law has caused all kinds of debates, protests, discrepancies and opinions. Democrats have claimed the law “demonizes” the LGBTQIA+ community by excluding them from classroom conversations at an early age. Even from the White House, President Joe Biden called the law “hateful.”

Is early sexual education and explanation of sexual identity “indoctrination”? Could this be a political strategy of DeSantis, who will seek to be a candidate for the presidency in 2024? Are rights being violated with the implementation of this law? How much benefit will it have for minors and how much responsibility should parents assume to talk about these issues? What about minors who from an early age have confusion about their sexual identity and should talk about it?

The controversial “Don’t say gay” law in Florida is the topic that we analyze in this edition of El Debate together with our guests:

– Víctor de la Flor, lawyer and vice president of the Republican National Hispanic Assembly of Miami-Dade County.

– Alejandro Acosta, LGBTIQ activist and director of public policy and advocacy at Arianna’s Center.