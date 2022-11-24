A new dialogue table began this week in Colombia with the intention of ending almost six decades of armed conflict. A war that has so far left around 450,000 dead. This dialogue table between the Government and the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) is part of the ‘Total Peace’ project, promoted by Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who promised to put an end to the confrontation. Will this be the first step in his total peace plan?

These peace talks are headquartered in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela. There, representatives of the Government of Colombia and members of the National Liberation Army (ELN) meet face to face. They also have the support of several guarantor countries such as Cuba, Norway and Venezuela. In addition to having the support of the Colombian Catholic Church and the endorsement of the United Nations (UN).

The National Liberation Army, known as ELN, is a guerrilla group inspired by the Cuban revolution, but which also has a strong component of religious inspiration. It was the second largest guerrilla in Colombia after the extinct FARC guerrilla. It is estimated that it has some 1,500 combatants and its fronts enjoy sufficient autonomy from the top leaders of the group.

The ELN is mostly present in mining and oil areas. In the past, he would have already participated together with the Government in about five negotiation attempts. The last of these began during the government of former President Juan Manuel Santos and ended during the administration of Iván Duque due to an attack perpetrated by the ELN in January 2019 at a military school in Bogotá, leaving 22 dead.

There is a lot of expectation in front of this dialogue table because its success would not only put an end to decades of confrontations with this guerrilla, but it could also guarantee that within the framework of “total peace” negotiations can begin with other minor criminal groups, but no less dangerous.

The commitments adopted by the negotiating parties will not be easy, but there is will from both parties. The ELN put on the table a non-aggression pact between the guerrillas and the military to start the talks, a point that in the past was very difficult to achieve. But the negotiation is taking place as violence in general increases in rural Colombia.

What is at stake in this negotiation? What lessons did the agreement with the FARC leave that could be replicated in the current scenario? Will Colombia be able to achieve the long-awaited ‘total peace’? What about the other criminal groups that have a presence in Colombia? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate together with our guests:

– Alejandra Cerón Rincón, sociologist from the National University of Colombia, researcher in the line of public policies for the Defense and Education sector.

– Ricardo Ferro, former congressman for the Centro Democrático party.