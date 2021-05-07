After the initial claim for the tax reform, health reform and poverty, a citizen condemnation has also been added for the police abuses committed in more than a week of demonstrations against the Government and the policies of President Iván Duque. Despite some acts of vandalism, the Esmad (Mobile Anti-Riot Squad) and the military force are in the spotlight, due to a large number of complaints of human rights violations. H H. Various international groups and governments have criticized this situation, urging the Colombian Executive not to use force.

The NGO Tremors is monitoring through its platform ‘Grita’, with a meticulous count of cases of violence reported by citizens and committed by the police in the last 9 days.

Among its figures, 1,708 acts of police violence, 222 victims of physical violence by the agents, 37 victims of homicidal violence, 831 arbitrary detentions, 312 violent interventions, 22 victims of assault on their eyes, 110 cases of gunshots. fire and 10 victims of sexual violence. Figures that the organization is updating in its networks.

To this is added that the Colombian Attorney General’s Office will charge agents of the body with three murders in the framework of the protests, while the Ombudsman’s Office raised the number of disappeared to 89.

The other side of the coin is the alleged acts of vandalism, with millions of dollars in damages. There are 540 police officers who have been injured nationwide, according to Defense Minister Diego Molano.

The office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed concern about the actions of the security forces. The European Union and other DD organizations. H H. in turn, they denounced excessive use of force by the police and the anti-riot squad ESMAD.

In this edition of El Debate we analyze the protests, with a focus on police violence. For this, as guests, Alejandro Lanz, co-director of Temblores and defender of DD were present. HH., And Ricardo Ferro, political representative of the ruling Democratic Center party.