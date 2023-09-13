





36:11 Chilean President Gabriel Boric (center) participates in a demonstration with relatives of those detained and disappeared during the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet to commemorate the 50th anniversary of a military coup in front of the La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile. © AP – Esteban Felix

In 1973, General Augusto Pinochet led a coup d’état against the socialist president Salvador Allende, establishing a bloody dictatorship that lasted until 1989. On the occasion of the 50th anniversary, President Gabriel Boric has proposed the National Search Plan to find the missing . However, divisions remain between political parties over whether it was a coup or a democratic breakdown. In the program El Debate, Claudia Barahona and Jorge Acosta discussed this situation.