The city of Cali, located in the southwest of Colombia, has been the one that has taken the greatest role in the midst of the citizen demonstrations that originated in the nation since April 28, when a part of the population took to the streets to express themselves against a tax reform project that was finally withdrawn by the Government. This town, the third most important, has held days of protest since, for many experts, it brings together division, inequality and discontent, problems that affect a large part of the Colombian territory.