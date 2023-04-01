Amnesty International published a report that examines the state of human rights in the world, and Latin America was pointed out in the document with common problems such as poverty, insecurity, restrictions on free expression, or mistreatment of minorities, among others. The document also speaks of the “double standards” that exist on the part of Western countries to condemn other States for human rights violations, but it does not have the same standard with countries in its region.

The Amnesty International Report 2022/23 links different issues such as war crimes and crimes against humanity caused by recent wars; governments and their repression of universal freedoms; inequality in the most marginalized sectors, as well as women, girls and LGBTIq+ people who suffered gender violence and discrimination. This report analyzes the human rights situation in 2022 in 156 countries and calls for action.

He also stressed that 2022 was a year in which media attention was focused on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which diverted the focus from other important issues on this side of the world.

In this edition of El Debate we analyze the details of this report together with our guests:

– Carolina Jiménez, president of the Washington Office on Latin American Affairs.

– Ana Piquer, Deputy Director of Research for the Americas at Amnesty International.