GUASAVE, SINALOA.- The squad of El Cubilete took advantage of all the freedoms of the Los Angeles defense, punishing them 17-0 within the Special Youth category of the EL DEBATE Neighborhood Soccer Tournament, Doctor Jesús “Chuy” López Rodríguez edition.

Diego Perea was the main striker of the winners, hitting the goal four times, Paúl Ortiz and Julio Sánchez collaborated with three bombs each, while Norman Flores and Hasiel Pereda contributed two per “piocha”; Milton López, Luis Leyva and Adrián Valenzuela closed the account of the celebrations by adding a great cupinazo.

Los Tuzos got the three points by defeating 5-1 to Palos Blancos, Guasave Norte beat Prepa UAS-Casa Blanca 6-2.

Childish

The Deportivo Chavira team with a hat-trick from Ernesto Luque and one more from Isaaí Bojórquez beat Tuzos “B” 4-0, within the Children’s category.

El Cubilete was supported by two celebrations from José Camacho, who beat Deportivo Román 6-0.

Iván Ruiz, Ángel Camacho, Johan López and Ángel Flores were in charge of sealing the victory with so much each.

The Tamazula team defeated Tierra y Libertad 6-2, Ceforfut defeated Villa Universidad 8-0 and Ceforfut 2013 fell 3-1 against Angelitos de Los Ángeles del Triunfo.

In addition, Callejas’ eleventh team, with ovations from Jorge Miranda, César Liera, Milton Flores and Ángel Flores, beat El Gallo Fut 4-0.

In an electrifying match, El Cubilete and Deportivo Chavira finished tied at three scores. For its part, with three goals from Matías Meza, El Gallo Fut 2012 beat La Piedrera 2012 8-0.

The rest of the goals were the work of Fernando Cabanillas, Jonathan Sánchez and Adán Ávila.