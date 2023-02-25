El Corte Inglés is going to reorganize the staff of its central and regional services with an incentivized voluntary redundancy plan for people over 59 years of age and, at the same time, plans to transfer part of the staff from these corporate areas to the group’s stores.

This was communicated by the company this Friday to the unions with the intention of addressing a plan to reorganize its staff to reinforce the stores, attend to the good evolution of sales and improve customer service and attention, as reported by the group it’s a statement. The latest digitization and resource optimization processes carried out by the company at its administrative headquarters have led to this plan to restructure its workforce, according to group sources.

Specifically, this labor proposal has been designed on two premises, such as maintaining employment and special treatment for the company’s most veteran workers (over 59 years of age), most of whom maintain a long relationship with the company. company.

According to company data, the number of employees over 59 years of age in central services who could voluntarily take advantage of the incentive redundancy plan would be more than 500 workers, provided they meet the requirements agreed with the legal representation of the workers.

El Corte Inglés has explained that the “modernization of the processes and systems that the company has implemented in recent months has promoted an optimization of management, which will allow said reduction of central services for the benefit of commercial establishments.”

In this way, this reorganization plan provides for the transfer to the stores of professionals from the administrative services of the head office in Madrid, of the regional departments and of other sales support units.

The company chaired by Marta Álvarez has reiterated that this initiative will be “agreed, coordinated and managed” with the representatives of the workers with whom they will begin to negotiate this reorganization of the workforce.