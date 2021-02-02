The English Court Europa Press

El Corte Inglés ends its relationship with Dimas Gimeno, who was its president between September 2014 and June 2018. The company’s board of directors has decided, after a meeting held last week, to accept Gimeno’s proposal and negotiate the purchase of the package of shares in his possession (3%), as well as 2% of his mother, María Antonia Álvarez, through the equity company IASA (Isidoro Álvarez SA). Gimeno and his mother own 13% and 9% of this firm, in which Marta Álvarez Guil, president of El Corte Inglés, and her sister Cristina control 69%, and César Álvarez (brother of Isidoro and María Antonia, The 9%). In total, IASA owns 22.18% of the department stores and is the second largest shareholder in department stores behind the Ramón Areces Foundation, which owns 37.39%.

The highest management body considers that the 145 million euros that Gimeno and his mother are asking for are assumable by the company and beneficial for its shareholders. According to a brief statement issued this Tuesday morning, it maintains that the valuation of the sellers has taken into account that it is a minority stake in said company. The company also specifies that the fixed price is not transferable to the calculation to determine the value of 100% of Grupo El Corte Inglés, which is close to 7,000 million euros, according to the latest bond issue.

The board has conditioned the operation, however, that the acquisition of these shares is carried out free of the charges and encumbrances that currently weigh on them, the price is confirmed and the circumstances that benefit all the shareholders of El Corte Inglés arise . The group will carry out the negotiation of purchase under these premises since it considers that it will give a “total stability”, avoiding, among other aspects, embargoes on the share package put up for sale by the former president of El Corte Inglés and his mother. In addition to IASA and the Ramón Areces Foundation, the capital of El Corte Inglés includes the García Miranda family, with 9%; the Areces Galán family, with 10%, and the Qatari Sheikh Jassin bin Jaber al Thani, with 10%.

Dimas Gimeno maintains millionaire debts with the Tax Agency for the inheritance received after the death of Isidoro Álvarez. The former president of El Corte Inglés had to have settled the inheritance tax, which although he pays it in Madrid, is not exempt because he is not a direct descendant (first line of consanguinity), of around 70 million euros. In addition, the lawyers who represented him in the litigation he had against his cousins ​​and the department store chain, claim 1.5 million in unpaid bills.

Gimeno, who was chosen by his uncle Isidoro to replace him as president of El Corte Inglés, was rejected by his cousins, who acceded to the board of directors after the death of his father in September 2014, as well as to the board of trustees of the foundation. The sisters objected to their cousin also assuming the presidency of this and had the support of the majority of the employers, mainly the executives of the old guard Florencio Lasaga and Carlos Martínez Echevarría.

From then on, conflicts followed one another, which were reflected in a series of lawsuits, presented mainly by María Antonia Álvarez, who requested that the procedure for the adoption of the two sisters by Isidoro be annulled, the nullity of the IASA board in which the capital was reduced from 121 million to 50,000 euros, the claim of five million for the inheritance of her brother, among others, that the plaintiff lost in court. Also, Gimeno ordered that the company’s security contracts be investigated. After being deposed from executive powers in October 2017, in June 2018 he was replaced by Nuño de la Rosa in the presidency and, later, at the meeting of that year, he withdrew his demands. Since then, Gimeno decided to sell the stake it had in a personal capacity in the distribution giant for an amount of 2.5 million euros, within the employee share buy-back plan, executed in December 2020.