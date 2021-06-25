El Corte Inglés will build an office building at number 69 Paseo de la Castellana in Madrid, currently occupied by a surface car park just in front of its Nuevos Ministerios store, one of the largest in the group. This is one of the most coveted lots owned by the chain of shopping centers in La Castellana. The building will have 15,000 square meters and its construction will begin at the beginning of next year, with a view to its completion. According to company sources, the purpose of the new building will be the lease to third parties. In other words, El Corte Inglés will rent the space to obtain income from it and will not use it as its own offices.

The new building will be signed by the design and architecture studio Thomas Heatherwick, selected in a competition to which five national and international firms have chosen. What will be Heatherwick Studio’s first project in Spain aims to develop an “avant-garde” building with “sustainable materials, advanced technology and the use of natural resources,” according to the London-based firm.

Recreation of the facade of the future building.

El Corte Inglés bought this site in 2014 for an amount of 136 million euros.

In addition to the vegetation on the façade, one of the most characteristic features of the property will be a “green heart” that will fill an interior courtyard of the building with vegetation. “It is exciting for my studio to build our first project in Spain,” says Thomas Heatherwick in a note, “Castellana 69 is an exciting opportunity to get away from the formality and rigidity of many modern office buildings and develop a more humanized workspace. that, at the same time, give priority to social and environmental sustainability ”.

The architecture studio has 200 people and currently works in a dozen countries, although its headquarters are in the British capital. Among its most emblematic projects is the Zeitz MOCAA museum in Cape Town (South Africa) or the Learning Hub of the Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. Its current project portfolio includes, among others, the new Google headquarters, both in King’s Cross (London) and in Silicon Valley (California, USA).

Parking where the future building will be located, in an image from March 2020. Marshal / EFE

They will be joined by the new building in Madrid, for which tenants are being sought. Sources from El Corte Inglés point out that their intention is to lease it en bloc to a single company. Due to the type of property and its location, in the financial district, they believe that it may be interesting for an investment bank, a subsidiary of a multinational or for any company that wants to install its corporate headquarters in a first-rate location within the real estate market. From the capital.