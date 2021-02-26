El Corte Inglés prepares the first major general adjustment of its workforce after the coronavirus crisis has weighed down the group’s activity in the last year. The company foresees an employee reorganization plan that will affect a maximum of 3,000 workers, according to sources consulted by this newspaper. This cut, of which it is not yet known whether it will be through an Employment Regulation File (ERE) or under another legal formula, will be voluntary, without causing traumatic dismissals.

The situation the distribution group is going through has led it to consider this job adjustment, the first and most important in its history. El Corte Inglés has a workforce of more than 90,000 workers, although this plan is aimed at the workforce of the company that makes up the shopping centers (about 63,000 employees), since the rest are part of the group’s range of businesses and subsidiaries, such as Bricor, Supercor, Viajes El Corte Inglés or Seguros El Corte Inglés, among other brands.

The sources consulted point out that the claim of the company, whose president is Marta Álvarez Guil, is that some 2,500 voluntary departures come from the personnel of the stores and shopping centers, and another 500 from its central services. Although everything is pending of the union negotiation.

At the meeting that the group’s management has convened for this Saturday with the unions, it will present its claims, the objective of which is to “adapt to the new economic circumstances” and to “face the current conditions” of the company, hit by the drop in sales since the start of the pandemic. This Sunday, the 28th, El Corte Inglés closes its annual accounts.

Starting this weekend, the calendar of these negotiations will be developed, which should culminate in the coming weeks with the materialization of the labor adjustment, whose economic impact has not been facilitated by the corporation for now.

In its first quarter of last year (from March to May), El Corte Inglés already lost 510 million euros, in what was the worst months of the coronavirus pandemic, when all its establishments were closed except for the food part. The online channel was also operational. The group managed to maintain 59% of its sales from the ‘retail’ business despite having all stores closed during the first quarter, with the exception of the food areas.

Food and online channel sales performed well during these months. Thus, the turnover of the first grew by 25%, to 759 million euros. For its part, online demand multiplied by five. Despite this, the chain’s sales as a whole collapsed by 50% compared to the previous year, to 1,672 million euros.

In recent months, the company had prepared a plan to reorganize its centers, with business closures and modifications. The first major closure was that of the center of Linares (Jaén), with the departure or relocation of some 200 workers. The Guadalajara outlet center has also been adapted. In the coming months, the group is expected to continue modifying its structures depending on the evolution of sales that each center of the hundred it has in Spain has had.