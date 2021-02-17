El Corte Inglés will be 100% digital starting this year thanks to the project called The English Court in your pocket, which will be officially presented in a few weeks. This is the idea that the distribution giant intends to promote so that through exclusively digital tools it is possible to have access to all its commercial offerings in the Madrid center of El Corte Inglés Castellana from anywhere in Spain. “This is a project with which El Corte Inglés is fully digitized”, stressed Víctor del Pozo, CEO of the distribution group.

The manager announced this new concept during the second forum European funds: The keys to recovery, organized by EFE and the consulting firm KPMG, although the technical and commercial details will be communicated in the imminent official presentation. According to Del Pozo, the company “is working” to become 100% digital throughout the value chain, which includes customers and their employees, through training plans.

“El Corte Inglés is one of the best meeting points in this country to test digitization”, said the manager during his speech at the forum and pointed out that these funds are a “historic opportunity”, although he has warned that there are to analyze projects “very well” and invest “correctly”.

El Corte Inglés in your pocket It is one of the projects that the distribution giant has proposed to be integrated into EU funds to help rebuild post-covid-19 Europe. The company, Del Pozo said, works with more than 60,000 SMEs and has specified that, if they manage to digitize them, “the impact on the productive fabric will be tremendous.”

On video, statements by the CEO of the department stores, Víctor del Pozo.(EFE)

Strengthen Travel El Corte Inglés

The distribution giant also wants to become the largest Spanish-speaking travel agency, with a presence in Spain, Latin America and Europe through its division English Court Travel, as added by the chain manager in the presentation.

Despite the difficulties to travel as a result of the health crisis, Del Pozo has trusted that trips will return “with more desire than before”, so El Corte Inglés has presented a digitization project with large and small companies. “We want to reach the last point in Spain, which affects emptied Spain, where there is a small hotel or a rural house,” said the CEO of the distribution group, who has shown his “enormous” confidence in this project.

150 million in credits

On the other hand, El Corte Inglés has just expanded by 40 million euros the loan it requested in November 2019 for 110 million with the European Investment Bank (EIB), under the Juncker Plan, as reported by the European body. To this loan (in total, 150 million after the extension), another 100 million was also added at the end of 2019, granted by the ICO to develop the channels on-line and digitize the entire supply chain.

The 10-year agreement, now expanded in amount, will allow the company to accelerate digital transformation and strengthen its competitiveness. Investments will focus on the implementation of new technologies to increase multichannel sales and improve the management of the logistics chain.