Entrance to El Corte Inglés de Linares (Jaén), closed since the end of February. PACO PUENTES

The fifth meeting of the negotiating commission that must put black on white the conditions of the ERE in El Corte Inglés has ended with positions that are still distant. The new proposal of the company includes bonuses of up to 6,000 euros for workers who want to leave voluntarily, extends to the entire workforce those who can benefit from the plan and, in addition, reduces the number of forced dismissals by 5% over the Initial proposition. In other words, if you do not reach the number of exits you expect (between 3,000 and 3,500), you agree not to reach that level to reduce the number of dismissals without agreement. According to union sources, the intention now of the company is that there will be 3,200 exits, although they trust that it will lower the barrier of 3,000 and they demand it.

“The offer is still very far from our claims, since the rapprochement has been slight,” say the unions CC OO, Fasga, Fetico and UGT this Monday in a joint statement. El Corte Inglés maintains its position intact under the conditions for those who leave voluntarily: 25 days per year worked (with a limit of 15 monthly payments). Although it does add exit bonuses for those who take advantage of the plan ranging from 2,000 to 6,000 euros, depending on the salary of the affected person. In the case of dismissals without agreement, their conditions are improved to the same as those of voluntary departures (25 days per year worked with a limit of 15 monthly payments), but in this case they will not receive the exit premium. In this way, it tries to encourage more workers to take advantage of the adjustment plan.

Those interested in leaving the company will have one month from the signing of the agreement to communicate it, and El Corte Inglés will have another month to respond if it admits their request, according to the unions in the previous meeting. “The company has informed us that, when the voluntary assignment process ends, they will be able to carry out mobility processes between centers and / or modifications of working conditions, to continue addressing the reorganization plan,” the union organizations explained in their note .

The unions demand greater compensation for both voluntary and forced terminations (33 days per year worked with a maximum of 24 monthly payments). And they request that the exit bonuses be based on the percentage of the worker’s salary and their seniority in the company. For example, for those who have been in El Corte Inglés between 0 and 5 years, a premium of 8% of their annual salary with a minimum of 3,000 euros. And above, for those who are older than 15 years, a premium of 20% of salary with a minimum of 12,000 euros, double the maximum offered by the chain of department stores.

“The position of CC OO, Fasga, Fetico and UGT vis-à-vis the company will continue to be clear and forceful, seeking attractive staff exit conditions. Our objective continues to be voluntariness ”, assure the unions. Company sources prefer not to comment on the matter while the negotiation is open so as not to cloud the conversations.