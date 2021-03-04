Víctor del Pozo (left), CEO of El Corte Inglés, and Meinrad Spenger, CEO of MásMóvil, during the signing of the agreement in an image provided by the companies.

El Corte Inglés and MásMóvil announced this Thursday the launch of Sweno, a virtual mobile and fiber operator that will be El Corte Inglés’s own brand and will be marketed in their centers. Thus, it tries to expand the offer for its customers with convergent telecommunications services.

“This alliance is part of the evolution of our business model, which will continue to offer great benefits to the clients of both companies,” says Víctor del Pozo, CEO of El Corte Inglés in the joint note. On the part of MásMóvil, the CEO Meirad Spenger has also valued the alliance positively: “It is a great satisfaction to continue developing our long-term collaboration with a company of the prestige of El Corte Inglés and to support them in the launch of their communications services and connectivity ”.

These services will be offered in the centers of the chain of shopping centers and payment can be made through banks and also through El Corte Inglés’ own cards. In terms of quality, the chain relies on Grupo MásMóvil, an operator that has led the growth of the telecommunications market in recent years.

This new virtual operator joins a long list of brands promoted by MásMóvil: Yoigo, Pepephone, Hits Mobile, Lebara and Lycamobile, among others. It currently has more than 25 million homes marketable with fiber optics and 18 million with ADSL. Its 4G mobile network covers 98.5% of the population of Spain and has 11.3 million customers today, according to the company in the note.

In addition, MásMóvil “is the operator with the fastest fiber network in Spain in 2019, according to a study by the company nPerf,” explains the statement, which adds: “It has obtained the highest score as the best-valued Spanish mobile operator by clients ”, according to the index prepared by the consulting firm Stiga.