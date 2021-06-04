An El Corte Inglés center closed during last year’s lockdown. Pablo Monge

El Corte Inglés closed the year of the pandemic with historic losses of 2,945 million euros. Its fiscal year (which runs from March to February) was greatly impacted by the confinement and closures of its establishments during the Great Seclusion, and also by restrictions on commercial activity and mobility, as well as by perimeter closures. This is the first negative result in the history of the company. The group’s debt has grown by 560 million and stands at 3,811 million euros.

The bulging red numbers are due, to a large extent, to the provisions and impairments noted on some of its assets: the impact of these changes is 2,500 million, according to the company. Without these extraordinary effects, the net losses are 445 million euros, according to the chain of shopping centers. “This result is mainly due to the cessation of a large part of its activity during the confinement and the subsequent closures that occurred in the autonomous communities, as well as the total absence of tourism, both national and international,” the company states in a statement.

Regarding the impairment of 2,500 million, El Corte Inglés explains that it is the amount destined to cover impairments of fixed assets, inventories and tax credits. “Most of these provisions derive from an update of assets as a result of the transformation towards a more digital business model,” he says. In fact, almost 2,100 million of these provisions correspond to impairments related to its shopping centers and there is a plan to transform part of its spaces into outlets, warehouses, dark stores or by renting them to third parties. The remaining 400 million are divided into 150 million from the center relocation plan, 125 million for depreciation of fiscal assets and another 135 million for litigation or credit risks.

Regarding the group’s turnover, sales amounted to 10,432 million, 31.6% less than the previous year. By segment, the commercial business suffered greatly (-19%), and the travel division. In this case, the El Corte Inglés agency lost almost 90% of its billing. “In other areas of activity, it is necessary to highlight the strength of the business model and the management of El Corte Inglés Seguros, which has allowed it to maintain its sales volume in a year as complicated as 2020,” says the company in the note in the one that highlights the closing with a positive Ebitda (gross operating result) of 141.73 million —88% below the previous year—. “It is important that with the closures of shopping centers, restrictions and without tourism we have managed to end positive Ebitda. Furthermore, the foundations of the company’s future strategy have been laid, ”say group sources.

Within this future strategy is framed the effort to digitize the business and improve the logistics part, mainly. This, together with the blow of the pandemic, has led El Corte Inglés to carry out the first employment regulation file (ERE) in its history that has affected some 3,300 employees, a process to which voluntary adherence exceeded 4,000 workers .

Tourism hit

The lack of tourism has been one of the great challenges for the company during a year marked by the pandemic. According to group sources, between 10% and 15% of sales of retail depend on national and international travelers. Although, as is evident, one of the main blows derives from the forced closures of its establishments during the severe confinement, as well as the restrictions that were maintained later on commercial activity.

On the liquidity side, El Corte Inglés closed the year with 3,549 million, the highest in its history, according to the company. Also on a positive note is the growth of online sales, something logical, since for months it was the only way to buy for consumers. Specifically, electronic commerce grew by 132% and represents 17.3% of the sales of retail of the group. In addition, the company advances that during the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 it is already at sales levels in retail similar to 2019. Something that does not happen at a general level and there are very damaged divisions such as travel.