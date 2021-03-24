The English Court collected in 2020 almost 240,000 kg of used clothing in their centers, thanks to the implementation of 49 collection points in collaboration with Cáritas and his fashion project re. This project was launched in 2017, when the company carried out an analysis of its entire value chain and raised the need to formulate a textile waste management plan.

To do this, he contacted Cáritas, with a presence in Spain since 1947 and with a model of social action and circular and solidarity economy that are a benchmark in the third sector. Thus was born the project ‘Circular Fashion‘, which begins with the collection of textiles in shopping centers and offices. This collection is carried out in the 49 containers found in the El Corte Inglés centers and outlets distributed throughout Spain.

In the Region of Murcia the containers are found in the following locations:

– El Corte Inglés Avenida de la Libertad, Murcia: basement 1 parking next to one of the entrances to the shopping center.

– El Corte Inglés Cartagena: basement 2 parking next to one of the entrances to the shopping center.

– El Corte Inglés La Serreta Outlet, Molina de Segura: outside, next to the access to the shopping center.

The collected textile is taken to the Cáritas plants where it undergoes an identification process whereby the garments are classified as follows:

Reuse: These garments go through a disinfection process and are sent to re- fashion stores. In these stores you can purchase the garments through vouchers previously delivered by Cáritas or by paying for them at a very low price. In 2020, more than 120,000 kg of clothing were used for reuse, half of the total collected in El Corte Inglés.

Recycling: In this process, there are two types of recycling:

– Upcycling: textile that becomes new fibers that both the company and others can use for future collections.

– Downcycling: Secondary use of fibers for carpets, interior cushions, sofas or other industrial uses. In 2020 El Corte Inglés has recycled more than 98,000 kg of clothing.

Energy recovery: Textile not usable in the processes described above is incinerated in factories, being used as fuel material for generating electricity. In 2020, El Corte Inglés used around 20,000 kg of clothing for recovery.

With ‘Moda Circular’, El Corte Inglés Group and Cáritas also raised generate sustainable employment in social economy entities and their subsequent insertion in the ordinary labor market and sought to guarantee the ethical destination of the garments and responsible consumption, promoting the social and solidarity economy through the reuse, recycling, donation and sale of used clothing.

It also contributes to insertion of people into the world of work, since people at risk of social exclusion are employed in the new fashion stores, with a previous reception phase. Also, throughout the process they are offered training and support, as well as support in the active search for employment. Each year, 400 jobs are created in these stores, with a 70% reinsertion rate.