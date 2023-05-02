On May 3, 1973, the doors of El Corte Inglés in Murcia opened for the first time. Its arrival in the Region exactly 50 years ago now, meant “a true revolution in the city’s commerce due to the important novelty of the department store format, with the centralization of a very varied offer in a single point of sale, the wide opening hours and the modernity of the commercial approach. And, in addition, it meant a great transformation for the city that from that moment on changed completely”, indicated sources from the company.

One day before the doors opened to the public, the then general director of the company, Isidoro Álvarez, gave the symbolic delivery of the opening key to the mayor of Murcia, Clemente García, as a token of gratitude to Murcia for the welcome and interest of Murcians towards El Corte Inglés.

The inauguration of a large photographic exhibition entitled ‘El Corte Inglés Murcia. 50 years together’, which will take place tomorrow at 11:00 am in the Cultural Area Room of El Corte Inglés on Gran Vía Salzillo, will be the first of numerous acts and actions that will take place until June 30. This exhibition of photographs is a historical journey and a reflection of what El Corte Inglés has contributed in the last half century in different fields: culture, society, sports, children and solidarity.

This inauguration will be attended by José Antonio Serrano, mayor of Murcia; Conchita Ruiz Caballero, Minister of Social Policy, Families and Equality; Miguel Ángel Martín, General Director of Commerce; Juan Vicente Larrosa, Councilor for Employment, Commerce and Markets; and José María Albarracín, president of CROEM, among other personalities who will be received by the director of El Corte Inglés in the Levante Region, Juan Sabater Rosell, and the director of El Corte Inglés in Murcia, Hugo Lorente Acosta.

El Corte Inglés contributes 0.6% to the regional GDP, with more than 700 local and regional suppliers and almost 6,500 jobs between its own, indirect and induced. A multitude of activities of all kinds have been held at the company’s facilities: children’s, record signings, book signings, exhibitions, fashion shows, talks, conferences, gastronomic days and concerts.

It is also worth noting the support for the promotion of culture through the Cultural Area Room, which was launched in 2014 and has hosted more than 1,000 activities, 140 artistic exhibitions, 150 musical events and 400 children’s activities.

Similarly, from the direction of El Corte Inglés they indicated that the company “has collaborated and supported numerous associations and NGOs such as the Murcia delegation of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC), Banco de Alimentos del Segura, Red Cross , Cáritas, Unicef, the Jesús Abandonado Foundation, Assido, Fepamur, Fundación Aladina, Fundown among other entities, thus fulfilling one of its fundamental objectives in its Corporate Social Responsibility policy.