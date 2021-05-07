In a brief letter, Correo Argentino SA, a company of the Socma de los Macri group, declared before the Justice unequal treatment with respect to Cristóbal López. The postal company awaits the decision of the Civil and Commercial Judge Marta Cirulli, who must approve the proposal to pay the debt with its creditors that Carlos Zannini has already rejected as Treasury attorney, since the State is the main creditor of the Post. If you don’t, you must declare your bankruptcy. Meanwhile, the López Oil Combustibles oil company, bankrupt since 2018, received the agreement of the AFIP to avoid its final liquidation. The Macri family company complains about this “unequal treatment”.

Despite the fact that the Civil and Commercial Chamber ratified that in the case of Oil Combustibles -the oil company of Cristóbal López and Fabián De Sousa– there were “ruinous or fraudulent acts” by the firm that “systematically accepted payment plans to obtain liquidity in an irregular manner” with the “complicity of state officials”, the AFIP that directs Mercedes Marcó del PonYou did not make an important decision that could prevent the liquidation of the company. Thus, businessman K could get the bankruptcy decreed in June 2018 lifted.

The oil company has been inactive for more than two years. However, Cristóbal López seeks to rescue her. Oil was denounced in federal justice for alleged fraudulent maneuvers during the last government of Cristina Kirchner, when stopped paying the Fuel Transfer Tax (ITC), which turned into a multimillion dollar debt. The justice pointed out that far from complying with their fiscal responsibilities, the owners of the Indalo Group They used the payment facility plans that the AFIP was providing to increase their holding company.

While the oral trial of that criminal file is progressing in Comodoro Py, in the Civil and Commercial jurisdiction it is processing the bankruptcy of the oil company, decreed in mid-2018. But Cristóbal López exhausted all the possibilities to prevent the judge from distributing the $ 100 million to creditors that were obtained after the sale of the main assets of the firm. This act of distribution is the final liquidation of Oil and the final conclusion of its bankruptcy.

To prevent this from happening, despite being an inactive company, López’s lawyers They asked for an agreement, that is, to obtain the agreement of all creditors to find another way to cancel the debt and thus avoid the liquidation of Oil. The OK of all of them is required to reach the agreement, and the company was obtaining from its minor creditors the acceptance of that payment plan.

The AFIP statement was missing, which is the main creditor of Oil Combustibles. The macrista management denounced a debt of more than 8,000 million pesos, although Cristóbal López considers that it does not exceed 650 million.

This week Mercedes Marcó del Pont gave her go-ahead and agreed to that agreement. The decision of Judge Valeria Pérez Casado remains, but that determination of the treasury left López one step away from saving Oil Combustibles.

That judicial tour was mentioned this Friday by the lawyers of the Argentine Mail. The postal firm is in the process of creditors, and awaiting a key decision: if Judge Marta Cirulli decrees bankruptcy or if, on the contrary, it approves the offer made by the company.

That proposal, which obtained more than 90% compliance from your creditors, it did not manage to avoid the approval of its main creditor: the national State. In the judicial dispute, the claim is headed by Carlos Zannini as Treasury attorney, and rthrew the proposal made, consequently requesting the bankruptcy of Correo Argentino.

The business group carried out an offer to cancel 100% of the amount of the verified debt to its main creditor: the national State. About a billion pesos.

At the time of making a parallel, the lawyers of the Post understood that there are a “differential treatment” between the postal firm and the oil company of Cristóbal López, since the AFIP is a state agency.

The acceptance by the collecting body for Oil to enter the moratorium that President Alberto Fernández sent to Congress in the midst of a pandemic, was “a transcendental step to advance with the conclusion of the bankruptcy by settlement according to” the bankruptcy and bankruptcy law, the lawyers of the Post indicated.

From the Post they indicated that said moratorium is “an absolutely beneficial treatment for the bankrupt (Oil), to the detriment of the National StateBut this has not prevented the fiscal body from giving its absolute consent without making any reservation. “

In the case of the Federal Administration of Public Revenue of an eastern state, “the obvious disparate treatment that the National State has carried out in said process, in relation to the preventive bankruptcy of Correo Argentino “, they clarified, and they continued pointing out that “The contradiction of the National State is evident.”

On the one hand, the AFIP agrees on the cancellation of a significant debt of Oil Combustibles “through a Payment Facilities Plan that provides up to 120 installments and a recognized direct forgiveness of interest and penalties and also an indirect forgiveness taking into account the fixed interest rate provided there. This, without making any objection, “says the letter.

At the conclusion of the proposal, they indicated that this decision has a “political character” Y They hope that due to “the great damage it generates to the State” it will not be validated by the Court that leads the contest of the oil company,

For this reason, they required that “at the time of issuing on the existence of a preventive agreement, special consideration be given to the conduct assumed by the National State in the aforementioned actions and to separate from any request that has been formulated with an evident political motivation that could signify the result of this bankruptcy process “.