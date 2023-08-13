Heads and tails for Manuel Díaz, ‘El Cordobés’, on a day that began positively for the right-hander, receiving a tribute from the fans in Huesca –at 55 years old, he plans to retire from the arena at the end of the this campaign-, and which ended very negatively after being caught in the subsequent bullfight that was held this Saturday in the Huesca bullring. His prognosis is serious and he is hospitalized in this Aragonese town, where the doctors planned to intervene on him.

Only a short stretch of the third bullfight of the San Lorenzo Fair had elapsed when the Madrid-born matador was surprised by the first bull of the afternoon, a Salvador Domecq chestnut that had come out with great spirit. El Cordobés was waiting for him next to the boards, but the animal arrived very close and at high speed, giving him no opportunity to react and he was barely able to remove his cloak.

The result was that Manuel Díaz was completely caught. He threw it into the air and the matador was left at the mercy of the bull, who gored him in the left thigh and also wounded his left hand, which appeared bloody and where the wrist could also be fractured. The rapid intervention of his gang allowed him to leave the square. Once in the alley, he was able to walk himself into the infirmary.

20 centimeter goring



There the doctors performed an initial intervention on him, but the seriousness of the injuries suffered made it advisable to transfer him after eight in the afternoon to the San Jorge hospital in Huesca. According to the first professional medical report on the condition of the right-handed man, he presented a “bull’s horn wound in the area of ​​the right Scarpa triangle, with an upper-external trajectory and another inferior-internal trajectory, covering a length of about 20 centimeters without muscle injury”.

He also had a blunt wound to the second finger of his left hand “with an open and comminuted fracture of the middle phalanx with severe attrition of soft tissues, injury to the radial collateral artery and the A-2 pulley.” His prognosis was serious and the doctors planned to operate on him in the next few hours.

El Cordobés shared the bill in this bullfight with two other well-known and expert matadors: David Fandila, ‘El Fandi’, and the Mexican Joselito Adame. Precisely the first one had a significant scare in his second intervention of the afternoon after also being knocked over by the bull and it was even feared that he could have been caught in the calf of his right leg, although fortunately the risky haul did not go any further.



Manuel Díaz had received the heartfelt gratitude of the Huesca fans in the morning, being presented with a painting and a plaque in memory of his 30 years as a matador. At the event, which was also attended by the mayoress of Huesca, Lorena Orduna, the right-hander from Madrid showed his usual good humor by saying with a laugh: “They are retiring me this year and maybe I’ll come to valet”, in reference to the official vehicles that had parked next to City Hall.