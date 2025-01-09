On Friday, February 10, he returns to ‘prime time’ Antenna 3‘The Challenge’, the contest in which a group of eight celebrities test themselves every week by facing very complicated challenges. Given the imminent premiere of the fourth season of the format, produced by Atresmedia Television in collaboration with 7 and Actionn (the producer of ‘The Anthill’), three participants of the new batch sat this Thursday, December 9, next to Pablo Motos to advance all the details.

Genoveva Casanova, Roberto Brasero and Manuel Díaz ‘El Cordobés’ They warmed up the engines for the fifth season of ‘El Desafío’, where V will also beictoria Federica, Susi Caramelo, Gotzon Mantuliz, Lola Lolita and Feliciano Lopez. According to Motos, “the best edition of all.”

A before and after for the contestants of ‘El Desafío’

All contestants of ‘The Challenge’ ends up recognizing that there is a before and after after participating in the format. Statement that Genoveva Casanova he reiterated. “It’s a tremendous change.” «I’m very adventurous, so I like to challenge myself with crazy things all the time. But the truth is that I didn’t expect it to be like this,” admitted the Mexican, who highlighted the unity that the contestants have formed, “a very united family.”

‘El Cordobés’ also mentioned the moments of coexistence during the recordings that are later reflected in the tests, “in the internal struggle that one has.” «Because the biggest rival you have in ‘The Challenge‘You are yourself,’ the bullfighter reflected.









«You are going to see us all in a variety of tests, outside our comfort zone, overcoming challenges. And above all, every time we had a gala we were all winners, it didn’t matter who won, because there was money that reached people who needed it,” the former contestant of ‘MasterChef Celebrity’.

In his case, also, with the added difficulty of carrying two titanium hips, as the presenter revealed. Totally, I have two prostheses. I am the only contestant who has gone through ‘The Challenge’ that whistles from the taxi at airports,” the guest joked. Asked by Motos, he explained that this health problem did not arise from any fucking in the ring, but from hip wear. «I had surgery in 2018. And yet I refused to let an injury like that force me to leave my profession… I fought bullfights with both hip prostheses. “The doctor couldn’t believe it.”