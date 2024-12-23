After each day, at Al fin de la Palmera, a space for casual discussion and analysis by the editors of ABC de Sevilla



Opinion time on ABC in Seville with El Contragolpe +Palmera, a space to assess current events Real Betis in an agile and casual way with the help of the ABC sports editorial team in Seville. On this occasion, with Juan Arbide, Alberto Fernández and Fran Montes de Oca.

Betis closed the football year by drawing (1-1) with Rayo Vallecano at the Benito Villamarín. Iscowho was again a starter for the green and white team seven months later, scored the first goal by converting a penalty in the 36th minute. At the beginning of the second half, Isi established what would be the final 1-1 with a shot from outside the area .

There were chances for both teams but the scoreboard did not move. Betis will return to the competition on January 4 with the away match against Huesca corresponding to the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey.

