After each day, at Orgullo de Nervión, a space for casual discussion and analysis by the editors of ABC de Sevilla



12/03/2024



Updated at 11:36 a.m.





opinion time in ABC of Seville with The Backlash +Nerviónspace to assess the news of the Sevilla FC in an agile and casual way with the help of the ABC Sports Editorial Office in Seville. On this occasion, with Fran Montes de Oca, Alberto Fernández and Candela Vázquez.

Lack quality in this Seville. Or what there is is a dropper. The team needs to strengthen itself in attack and there progress is made in names like the winger Ruben Vargas. On Monday, Sevilla FC was unable to hit the table that its coach was asking for. It didn’t go beyond a tie 1-1 against Osasuna at the Sánchez-Pizjuán, thus missing out on a magnificent opportunity to look up the standings.

Budimir overtook the Navarrese and the same as always, lukebakiorescued at least one point for those from Nervión. Everything happens through the Belgian in Nervión. Dodi is the only footballer capable of overflowing, generating from the top and carrying the team on his back. He has half a dozen goals. Sevilla FC has ‘Lukebakiodependencia’. He will have to think a lot if an offer comes for him in January.

The Backlash +Nervión is a podcast from the sports newsroom of ABC de Sevilla and Orgullo de Nervión. With the edition of Jaime Parejo and Inma Guisado.









All episodes of El Contragolpe +Nervión can be heard on ABC.es and also on the main audio platforms, such as

Spotify

Ivoox

Apple Podcasts

Amazon Music

We could