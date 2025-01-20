



Opinion time in ABC of Seville with The Backlash at +Nervión, a space to assess current events Sevilla FC in an agile and casual way with the help of the sports editors of ABC of Seville. On this occasion, with Candela Vázquez, Nacho Pérez and Alberto Fernández.

Last Saturday Sevilla achieved his second victory of the course at home in LaLiga after defeating Girona in Montilivi (1-2). Saul and Lukebakio García Pimienta’s team scored the goals to turn the score around after Arnau’s initial goal. The Nervionense team now occupies eleventh position in the qualifying table with 26 points and will remain when Villarreal-Mallorca is played tonight at a distance of between four and five points with respect to the positions that give the right to compete in European competition the next course.

El Contragolpe +Nervión is a podcast from the sports newsroom of ABC de Sevilla and Orgullo de Nervión. With the edition of Jaime Parejo and Inma Guisado.

All episodes of El Contragolpe +Nervión can be heard on ABC.es and also on the main audio platforms, such as









Spotify

Ivoox

Apple Podcasts

Amazon Music

We could