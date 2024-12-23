After each day, at Orgullo de Nervión, a space for casual discussion and analysis by the editors of ABC de Sevilla



12/23/2024



Updated at 11:53 a.m.





Opinion time on ABC in Seville with The Backlash +Pridespace to assess the news of the Sevilla FC in an agile and casual way with the help of the ABC sports editorial team in Seville. On this occasion, with Juan Arbide, Alberto Fernández and Fran Montes de Oca.

The last match of 2024 for Sevilla FC had a special meaning because Jesus Navas. The Sevilla captain closed his career as a professional footballer. Ovation from the Santiago Bernabéu before the start of the match and also when Jesús Navas had the opportunity to participate in the last half hour.

Sevilla said goodbye to the year with a 4-2 defeat and will return to the competition on January 4 with the away match against Almería corresponding to the Copa del Rey round of 32 tie.

El Contragolpe +Orgullo is a podcast from the sports newsroom of ABC de Sevilla and Orgullo de Nervión. With the edition of Jaime Parejo and Inma Guisado.









