01/13/2025



Opinion time on ABC in Seville with The Backlash +Palmeraspace to assess the news of the Real Betis in an agile and casual way with the help of the ABC sports editorial team in Seville. On this occasion, with Juan Arbide, Jesús Sevillano and Nacho Pérez.

The first round for Betis ended with a loss away from home against Valladolid. After 19 rounds, the green and white team is tenth in the standings with 25 points. The figure is the lowest at the end of a first round of LaLiga since the arrival of Manuel Pellegrini to Betis in the summer of 2020. Now, the Betis team focuses its attention on Wednesday’s match (9:00 p.m.) against Barcelona in Montjuic corresponding to the round of 16 tie of the King’s Cup.

El Contragolpe +Palmera is a podcast from the sports newsroom of ABC de Sevilla and Al Final de la Palmera. With the edition of Jaime Parejo and Inma Guisado.

