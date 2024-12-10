After each day, at Al fin de la Palmera, a space for casual discussion and analysis by the editors of ABC de Sevilla



Opinion time on ABC in Seville with The Backlash +Palmeraspace to assess the news of the Real Betis in an agile and casual way with the help of the ABC sports editorial team in Seville. On this occasion, with Juan Arbide, Mateo González and Nacho Liaño.

Week in continental key for the green and white team. Betis will face this Thursday, at home, against the Petrocub the fifth day in the league phase of the Conference. The team coached by Manuel Pellegrini arrives after improving against the Barcelona the image shown in previous meetings. At the Benito Villamarín, Betis twice equaled the score that the Barça team had in favor and the final result was a draw (2-2) after Assane’s goal in extra time.

Furthermore, Betis already knows its rival in the Copa del Rey round of 32 tie. Home game against Huescawhich is currently ninth in the Second Division standings.

El Contragolpe +Palmera is a podcast from the sports newsroom of ABC de Sevilla and Al Final de la Palmera.









