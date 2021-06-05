Conjuring 3 has already been released in various parts of the world, but Peruvian fans wonder when the film will be available in the country.

The film, which has fans of The Conjuring universe excited by the story, has its plot inspired by a real life case as its strongest point.

What is Conjuring 3 about?

The film brings us back to Ed and Lorrain Warren, who this time will meet Arne johnson, man accused of murder who alleged in court to have been possessed by an evil entity. The story, inspired by a real case, will be set in 1981 and will describe the judicial repercussions for an event of demonic possession.

The Conjuring 3 trailer: the devil made me do it

Release date of El conjuro 3 in Peru

Although El conjuro 3 has already premiered in various parts of the world, the arrival of the film in Latin America will depend on each country. In some it will be in theaters this June, while in others its releases will be only on HBO Max.

In the case of Peru, where these establishments are still not open, fans will have to wait until June 28, the date chosen by HBO Max for their official arrival in the country, to legally see the horror story.

How much will HBO Max cost for Peru?

The streaming platform HBO Max has two subscription plans: Standard, whose price is S / 30 per month and S / 255 per year.