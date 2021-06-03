After resuming the recordings of the film, suspended by the quarantine established in the United States, Warner Bros. weeks ago shared the first trailer of The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It.

In the pictures we saw Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return to give life to Ed and Lorraine Warren, the paranormal investigators who gained the world’s attention for their disturbing cases.

Finally, and after several changes to the release date, ‘The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It’ will hit theaters and HBO Max. To the surprise of the fans, Warner Mexico announced the preview in that country via its social networks.

The Conjuring 3 Trailer

Release date of El conjuro 3 in Mexico

The film will have its official preview in Mexico this Wednesday, June 2. At the moment, it will be available only in theaters, but it is expected to arrive on HBO Max on June 29, the date chosen for the debut of streaming in Latin America.

Conjuring 3 is one of the most anticipated horror films of 2021. Photo: Warner Bros

If you are in Mexico, you will be able to see El conjuro 3 on the Cinépolis and Cinemex networks. For more information, go to https://boletos.elconjuro3.com/?tickets.

Conjuring 3 will have a preview in Mexico this Wednesday, June 2. Photo: Warner Bros

What is Conjuring 3 about?

The film brings us back to the Warrens, who this time will meet Arne johnson, man accused of murder who alleged in court to have been possessed by an evil entity. The story, inspired by a real case, will be set in 1981 and will describe the judicial repercussions for an event of demonic possession.

Release date of The Conjuring 3

The production planned to release the film worldwide on September 11, 2020; However, due to the expansion of the coronavirus and the new sanitary measures, it changed its date to June 4, 2021.

What rating will The Conjuring 3 have?

The spell 3 will have classification R and will be the most violent story of the Warrens in their film trilogy.