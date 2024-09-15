If you want to be the first to know what’s going on, you can subscribe to our newsletter and you’ll receive El Comidista’s weekly menu in your email every Friday. Here you have all the information.

We are in the last official week of summer but the heat is still with us. That is why we have prepared a light, fresh weekly menu with simple recipes so that you do not suffer from excessive heat or exertion. As every week, all the recipes include seasonal products, taking into account fruits, vegetables, fish and seafood.

Monday, September 16th

FIRST: POTATO, CUCUMBER AND ONION SALAD

Although summer is the peak season, the delight of dressing boiled potatoes and other vegetables should not be limited to any season. Our suggestion uses lightly pickled cucumber and onion.

SECOND: COLD MARINATED VEAL

The Scandinavian technique of gravlax, which involves curing salmon by burying it in a mixture of salt and sugar, can also be applied to meat. And without breaking a sweat.

DESSERT: THE BEST APPLE PIE IN SPAIN

The Carbón restaurant in Madrid won the award for the best apple pie at the last San Sebastián Gastronomika congress. This is their simplified recipe to make at home.

Just as you see it, you can make it at home.

Tuesday, September 17th

FIRST: LEEKS WITH TARTAR SAUCE

The only difficulty in this dish is making the mayonnaise. The rest is just cutting off the ends of the leeks and steaming them. Nothing more.

SECOND: ‘MALFATTI’ WITH SPINACH AND RICOTTA

They are cousins ​​of gnocchi, they are made with your eyes closed and they have very few ingredients: ‘malfatti’ will be your new favorite Italian recipe.

Easy homemade pasta, yes, it is possible Julia Laich

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: POMEGRANATE

To choose a good specimen, make sure it is heavy –in relation to its size– and has a fairly pink or reddish colour.

Wednesday, September 18th

FIRST: COLD CORN SOUP

This corn, tomato and yellow pepper soup is not only a burst of color, but also a refreshing option for when the heat takes away your hunger.

We were going to call it corn gazpacho, but we don’t want Twitter to crash

SECOND: WHITE BEAN, TUNGALOW AND ANCHOVY SALAD

For this to be a success, the ideal is to get a Northern tuna in oil, some anchovies and a decent extra virgin olive oil. It can be prepared with canned beans, but if they are bought in bulk or cooked at home, it will be a 10.

DESSERT: YOLK FLAN WITH VANILLA

Few desserts beat a well-made flan, with its wonderful texture and perfect balance of dairy, egg and sugar.

Thursday, September 19

FIRST: FIG, FETA AND ROSEMARY SALAD

Many fruits, especially sweet ones, go well with feta cheese, which is perfect for salads because of its salty taste and easy crumbling. Figs are no exception.

We love figs in all their forms

SECOND: PIPERRADA WITH EGGS

Piperrada is a type of typical stew from the Basque Country and Navarre, in which peppers play the main role. Here we serve it with eggs, but it is a preparation that is perfect as an appetizer or to accompany meats and fish.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: GRAPES

Take advantage of the fact that grapes are already in season and eat them at all hours, even if you don’t like eating the seeds.

Friday, September 20th

FIRST: EGGPLANT WITH TOMATO

Inspired by a typical dish from the island of Zante, in Greece, these eggplants only have three ingredients and can work as an appetizer, as a side dish and as a sauce.

SECOND: CLAMS IN BAHIAN STYLE

Served inside a slightly hard bread that acts as a container and a garnish to mop up the crumb as much as possible, confirming that this starter can become a hearty first course.

Suqueteo at its finest

DESSERT: RED BERRY AND BASIL SOUP

Halfway between coulis and fruit salad, this basil-flavoured soup is served chilled and accompanied by ice cream to top it off. The touch of pepper is highly recommended.

Saturday, September 21

MAIN COURSE: EMPANDILLAS

You can bake or fry them, but what an empanadilla will never forgive you for is if you prepare it with a bland filling. Here are four to suit all tastes, which you can have ready in a matter of minutes.

They are perfect for using up leftover stews, cooked or roasted foods. UNTO

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: PEAR

They are juicy, they are tasty, they are in season and they can be eaten alone or in combination. You can’t go wrong.

Sunday, September 22

MAIN COURSE: HAKE IN GREEN SAUCE

We pay homage to Burela hake by combining it with one of the sauces that best suits it. We make it in two ways: a traditional Basque style and another looking towards the East.

DESSERT: MANGO AND AVOCADO ICE CREAM

If you have simple ingredients at home like banana, avocado, coconut milk, raw nuts and other fresh or dried fruits, get ready: you are one step away from being the king of summer.

Just like a fruit juice popsicle, huh? flickr

The drink of the weekend

HOMEMADE BEER

Do you dare to make your own beer at home? The preparation is simple and does not require many ingredients. Cheers!

Family Beer: you cook it, you drink it. / EL COMIDISTA

