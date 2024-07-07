Pintaza Julia Laich

Salads, hummus that becomes a main dish, very simple pasta, cold soups or desserts with fruit are some of the dishes you will find on this summer menu. If you are short of ideas, here are a few recipes for you to follow as is or to use as inspiration. As always, we use seasonal produce to take advantage of its best flavour and buy it a little cheaper.

Monday, July 8th

FIRST: SUMMER POTATO AND CUCUMBER SALAD

Summer tastes like potato salad, even Chanquete knows that. Today we propose a fresh version with cucumber, pickles and hard-boiled egg, with an extra trick to make an onion that is easily digested.

SECOND: HUMMUS WITH SPICED MINCED MEAT

The quintessential Middle Eastern spread can be a delight or a tough one to swallow. Here’s a recipe to make it smooth with canned chickpeas topped with a well-spiced meat.

DESSERT: PLUMS IN WINE WITH MASCARPONE

The recipe is simpler than an espadrille, and the only thing you have to take care of is that the cooking syrup does not thicken too much. That, and use a drinkable wine.

Take a glucose boost. / THE COMIDISTA

Tuesday, July 9th

FIRST: TWO TOMATO SOUP

In this soup, inspired by a dish from the Enigma restaurant, we combine the sweetness of ripe red tomatoes with the acidic touch of green tomatoes. Plus some seasonings to make everything rise.

SECOND: PASTA WITH TUNA

Pasta al tonno is a classic dish of university cuisine, but that doesn’t have to be a negative thing. Adding a can of fish is one of the easiest and most effective ways to spice up pasta with tomato.

The recipe for university students Anna Mayer Mayer

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: NECTARINE

They are perfect to eat when you feel lazy and you don’t want to peel fruit, because the skin doesn’t bother you.

Wednesday, July 10th

FIRST: COLD CREAM OF ZUCCHINI AND SOUR APPLE

We’re kicking off the cold soup season with one that combines the freshness of sour apple with the sweetness of onion and the texture of zucchini. The creaminess is provided by yogurt.

It has apple, but it is the pear CARLOS ROMAN

SECOND: LENTIL, CUCUMBER AND ALMOND SALAD

The umpteenth legume salad from El Comidista will taste practically the same whether you use miso or anchovies for its vinaigrette: what is really important is that there is a balance between the lentils and the vegetables.

DESSERT: SUMMER FRUIT WITH ENGLISH CREAM

We sear peaches, raspberries and apricots in a pan and serve them on top of a custard. The result is a dessert that is very easy to prepare and makes the most of seasonal fruit.

Thursday July 11

FIRST: LEBANESE SALAD

Reusing the bread from the day before in summer dishes gives us gastronomic joys that can range from Tuscan panzanella to Cordoban salmorejo: for the salad fattoushof Lebanese origin, is previously toasted or fried, providing a crunchy touch.

SECOND: MUSSELS WITH CIDER AND SHALLOTS

Mussels are a very healthy and inexpensive shellfish. Today we are preparing them in a very quick cider and shallot sauce that, when we add its own juices, becomes a flavour bomb.

If you cook them just right they are a delight. IÑIGO SOMOVILLA DE MIGUEL

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: RASPBERRIES

This fruit is rich in vitamin C and retains an acidic note even when fully ripe, making it interesting in both sweet and savoury dishes.

Friday July 12

FIRST: POOR MAN’S POTATOES

The name of the recipe itself indicates that we are dealing with one of the most humble dishes of traditional southern Spanish cuisine. However, it is still a glorious starter just because it is cheap and simple.

SECOND: SARDINES MARINATED WITH TOMATO AND OLIVES

A perfect recipe: easy to make, with more technique than ingredients, fresh, healthy, affordable for any budget and a very tuneable dressing.

DESSERT: MELON MACEDONIA WITH BLACKBERRIES AND COTTAGE CHEESE

Fresh melon, seasonal blackberries and a milky touch of fresh cheese, which rise into the stratosphere thanks to a touch of vanilla caramel, mint and lime: the ultimate summer jet dessert is here.

It’s done in a flash, and it’s a delight. MONICA ESCUDERO

Saturday July 13th

MAIN DISH: STUFFED EGGPLANTS (‘IMAM BAYILDI’)

Imam bayildi are a classic dish in Turkish cuisine, but they are also eaten in many places in Greece. Our version comes from Crete, an island that belonged to the Ottoman Empire until the beginning of the 20th century.

Greco-Turkish delights MIKEL LOPEZ ITURRIAGA

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: PEACH

They are soft, tender, juicy and very aromatic when they are at their best. If you get bored of eating them alone you can always click on the link and try one of the recipes.

Sunday, July 14th

MAIN DISH: STUFFED LOIN WITH NECTARINES

Pork is one of the meats that best combines with fruit, and we take advantage of the nectarine season to reach pork ecstasy.

DESSERT: EASY MILHOJAS

You don’t need to be a master pastry chef to make a decent replica of millefeuille. Our store-bought filo pastry version is 100% for dummies, has a spicy touch and crunches like few others.

Mikel Lopez Iturriaga

The drink of the weekend

WATERMELON LEMONADE

It brings together three fruits that go well together – lemon, lime and watermelon – and moisturizes them with the addition of crushed mint.

It cools more than a finger fridge The Comidista

