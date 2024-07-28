Crispy and creamy: a 10/10 dessert Diego Dominguez Almudevar

Don’t worry, this is just a goodbye: in September we will return to the usual schedule and the weekly menu will continue to appear on your screen every Sunday (during the month of August, in a monographic version, with recipes to take to the beach, prepare on the barbecue or super quick proposals for lazy days). Before we take this little break from first courses, second courses and desserts, we leave you with the last menu of the month where you can find easy, successful recipes made with seasonal products.

Monday, July 29

FIRST: CRUSHED CUCUMBER SALAD

A refreshing Chinese salad with a technique that brings out the best in this vegetable, and a powerful garlic, coriander and sesame dressing that is easy to prepare. Quick and tasty.

SECOND: POULTRY SALPICON

The word “salpicón” in Spain immediately makes you think of seafood. However, in Argentina, some people call salpicón a kind of salad that usually includes potatoes, chicken, boiled egg, green or black olives and chopped parsley.

DESSERT: CRANACHAN

The ‘cranachan’ is made up of three main elements: a light and creamy whipped cream with whisky and honey; a very intense raspberry puree, and toasted oat flakes to give it crunch.

Tuesday, July 30th

FIRST: LYUTENITSA

Roasted pepper, finely chopped tomato and a combination of spices are the basis for preparing this versatile Bulgarian dish, a preserve with a texture halfway between a sauce and a spread.

SECOND: VEGETARIAN SPAGHETTI CARBONARA WITH ZUCCHINI

We don’t make traditional carbonara, but we use the technique to create a vegetarian dish that will make you forget about bacon. Or almost.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: WATERMELON

It should have a yellowish stain in the area that has been in contact with the soil, and when you tap it with your fingers it should “feel hollow.”

Wednesday, July 31st

FIRST: COLD AVOCADO SOUP

If you’ve already stuffed yourself with gazpacho this summer, it’s time to give this soup with multiple virtues a try: it’s creamy, filling, and you can add different garnishes.

SECOND: LENTIL SALAD WITH EGGPLANTS AND ROASTED TOMATOES

A great way to eat legumes without feeling heavy, with the intensity provided by the caramelized roasted vegetables and a lively vinaigrette to finish it off.

DESSERT: THE PERFECT TIRAMISU

Tiramisu is one of the easiest desserts to make, but there are big differences between a mediocre one and an excellent one. Travel with us to one of its temples and discover the keys to not failing.

Thursday, August 1st

FIRST: BEET SALAD WITH WALNUT AND CUMIN

One of the things that makes people reject beetroot is its long cooking time. With this recipe there is no excuse because it is raw and is done in the blink of an eye. You do need a mandolin though.

SECOND: BONITO FISH WITH TOMATO

It is a classic of Basque cuisine and tastes heavenly if done right. This is our version of a dish so emblematic that it had the honour of appearing on the theme song of the legendary programme ‘Con las manos en la masa’.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: PEACH

They are soft, tender, juicy and very aromatic when they are at their best. If you get bored of eating them alone you can always click on the link and try one of the recipes.

Friday 2nd of August

FIRST: TOMATOES STUFFED WITH COUSCOUS AND FETA

If you find it difficult to get away from the usual tomato soup – which in summer is called gazpacho and salad in a loop – you can turn to other recipes like this one inspired by the 70s.

SECOND: RAZOR CLAMS WITH SOY, GARLIC AND GINGER VINAIGRETTE

Razor clams are an affordable shellfish that you can use to prepare almost anything. Today we are going for an Asian-inspired appetizer that can be turned into a salad by adding a little more vegetables and rice noodles.

DESSERT: ICE CREAM POWDER

A very popular dessert in the Canary Islands that combines biscuit, ice cream and the dry meringue powder that gives it its name. You can buy it prepared in the supermarket, but the homemade version is much better.

Saturday, August 3rd

MAIN DISH: EGGPLANT MILANESAS

Many people hear “milanesa” and think of meat, but the truth is that it can also be prepared with vegetables. We made it with eggplant and added mozzarella and tomato.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: MELON

Melon is your friend during the summer, and if it smells good, it’s heavy, and the bottom gives a little when you squeeze it, it’s supposed to be good. But it’s not an exact science.

Sunday, August 4th

MAIN DISH: CRISPY BEANS WITH GREEN BEANS AND GARLIC

Combining legumes, as tasty as they are healthy and cheap, with vegetables is a sure success. In today’s recipe we make baked habona beans and mix them with green beans.

DESSERT: NO-BAKE PEACH CHEESECAKE

The temperature is rising and we’re leaving the oven for September. Until then, there’s nothing better to indulge in than a fresh cheesecake, with seasonal fruit and no sweat.

The drink of the weekend

MANGO, MELON AND LIME WATER

A mango, melon and lime water that is more addictive than monosodium glutamate and sugar combined.

