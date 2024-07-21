If you want to be the first to know what’s going on, you can subscribe to our newsletter and you’ll receive El Comidista’s weekly menu in your email every Friday. Here you have all the information.

Throughout the years we have been making El Comidista – fourteen now – we have compiled recipes of all kinds and for all occasions. Among them there are those that we most fancy on hot days, that is, quick and fresh. In this week’s menu we have left you with starters, main courses and desserts – and a drink! – so that you can enjoy your meals as much as a day at the beach.

Monday, July 22

FIRST: CANDIED TOMATOES

This cooking method is perfect for making the most of the best season for tomatoes. You can store them in the fridge for a week or make large quantities for preserves: you can use them for toast, salads or pasta.

SECOND: Marinated pork ribs with apple and mint

A foolproof technique for achieving tender ribs thanks to the combination of marinade and low-temperature cooking. To accompany them and refresh them a bit, apple and mint gremolata.

Tender on the inside, crunchy on the outside. CATERINA BARJAU

DESSERT: SUMMER FRUITS WITH ROSEMARY AND LEMON

Rosemary goes wonderfully with stone fruits such as peaches or plums. Imagine roast chicken with plums and rosemary, it works, right? Well, in a sweet recipe the combination is also good.

Tuesday, July 23

FIRST: CHERRY AND BEET SALMOREJO

A fruity, fresh, colourful and seasonal version of one of the tastiest creams in traditional Spanish recipes.

Color, flavor and texture. Monica Escudero

SECOND: COLD SUMMER RAMEN

Just because the weather is hot and the kids are falling in love doesn’t mean you have to stop enjoying ramen, as there are cold versions of this dish for all tastes.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: MELON

Melon is your friend during the summer, and if it smells good, it’s heavy, and the bottom gives a little when you squeeze it, it’s supposed to be good. But it’s not an exact science.

Wednesday, July 24

FIRST: STUFFED EGGS WITH HAM

Do you like eggs stuffed with tuna or bonito but would like to broaden your egg horizons even more? Try this appetizer where finely chopped ham is enhanced with a little garlic, parsley and mayonnaise.

SECOND: BEAN AND SPINACH SALAD WITH HERB PESTO

Canned legumes are a handy solution for preparing heartier and more nutritionally interesting dishes. Here we turn them into a salad that is made in a flash.

DESSERT: PEACHES IN WINE

The preparation of this dessert is very similar to the classic, old-fashioned pears in wine. Tip for making it at home: use a fruity white wine that you would drink yourself, because its aromas will permeate the peach.

You can serve yourself a third, fourth or fifth peach on the plate, eh? Julia Laich

Thursday, July 25

FIRST: CHICKPEA, TOMATO AND ANCHOVY SALAD

This dish is not vegetarian – it contains little animals called anchovies – but 90% of its ingredients are free of any animal substances.

SECOND: COLD COUSCOUS WITH BEETROOT, ZUCCHINI AND ALMONDS

Couscous works very well in any season, whether in a salad or to accompany the most savagely pork stew. This is rather one of the former, because it hardly has any fat, but is full of vegetables and flavour.

Good, pretty, cheap and pink Mikel Lopez Iturriaga

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: NECTARINE

They are perfect to eat when you feel lazy and you don’t want to peel fruit, because the skin doesn’t bother you.

Friday, July 26th

FIRST: PIPIRRANA

In Jaén they know the heat and they have the perfect food to combat it. Their signature dish combines tomatoes and other vegetables and is served chilled.

SECOND: SHRIMP WITH JALAPEÑO MAYONNAISE AND PICO DE GALLO

We are going to take a trip around Mexico without leaving the table, thanks to the cilantro, lime, onion and jalapeños that accompany the shrimp, in a recipe that still tastes like a summer that is saying goodbye.

Georgie Dann would be proud MONICA ESCUDERO

DESSERT: WATERMELON WITH MASCARPONE CREAM, PISTACHIO AND LIME

Sorbets, popsicles, lemonades… You can make many things with watermelon, although in today’s recipe we use it for a dessert with dairy and a touch of pistachio and lime.

Saturday July 27th

MAIN DISH: ZUCCHINI AND EGGPLANT SANDWICH WITH CURED CHEESE AND CANDIED GARLIC OIL

The oil we are going to use to dress the vegetables is perfect for a pasta dish, a salad or a fish dish. It can also be prepared with pepper, mushrooms or spring onions.

To sink your teeth into right now Caterina Barjau

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: RASPBERRIES

This fruit is rich in vitamin C and retains an acidic note even when fully ripe, which makes it interesting in both sweet and savoury dishes.

Sunday, July 28

MAIN DISH: MARINATED LENTILS, MACKEREL AND ANCHOVY

Two sustainable blue fish subjected to a surprising process that gives us two different textures in the same dish. Well-seasoned lentils serve as the base for the feast.

Two marinades, one unique flavour STOMAKO

DESSERT: HOT NECTARINE AND BANANA FROZEN

Don’t be fooled by the title: you won’t see any sex scenes in this video, but rather a very simple and fresh summer recipe that will satisfy your gastroporn cravings.

The drink of the weekend

SUMMER MICHELADA

It’s impossible not to feel revived after drinking a michelada on a hot day, we assume due to the stimulating effect of the liquid, the chili, and the salt.

Nobel Prize for the one who invented this Vicens Gimenez

