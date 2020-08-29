To school, to work, to real life … call it what you want, but it’s time to get back to the routine. So that it does not become so difficult for you, here you have a complete weekly menu with different ideas that include vegetables, meat, fish, seafood, eggs and fruits. As always, all products are seasonal. And remember: if you want to find out before anyone else about everything that is cooked, you can subscribe to our newsletter and you will receive the weekly menu of El Comidista in your email every Friday. Here you have all the information.

Monday September 2

SALTIMBOCCA A LA ROMANA Beef, ham, sage, butter and sweet wine are the stars of a traditional Italian dish that is delicious and will only take you 5 minutes. ICE CREAM LEMONS A dessert unfairly relegated to the filthiest frozen shelves. It’s easy, rich, and cool in its own way.

Tuesday, September 3

SPAGHETTI WITH OCTOPUS AND BLACK GARLIC Chop the garlic, add it to the sautéed octopus; and only by stirring the spaghetti does it impregnate the mollusk and the pasta with its fabulous flavor. SEASONAL FRUIT: APPLES This fruit is rich in pectins and fiber, as well as being delicious, so take advantage of what the new season brings.

Wednesday, September 4

LEEKS WITH TARTAR SAUCE These leeks are so easy to make that we hardly dare to say they are a recipe, but they are so good that they are worth the risk. PISTO TORTILLA (FOR USE) Many of the leftovers that end up orbiting the fridge can turn into delicious tortillas. Give them a second chance and shake their cheeks in under 20 minutes.

Thursday September 5

CARROT VICHYSSOISE A lighter and more refreshing version of the classic vichyssoise, ready to include in the repertoire of cold soups. SEASONAL FRUIT: PEARS They are juicy, they are good, they are in season and they can be eaten alone or in combination. There is no fault.

Friday 6th September

AVOCADO PATE, ROASTED ONION AND ALMONDS A dish that carries almost the entire list of ingredients in its name, is prepared in a flash and is perfect for both an aperitif and a breakfast. Enjoying it is mandatory, uploading the photo to Instagram, almost. CATALAN CREAM The best way to understand how caramel is prepared is to put it into practice with this Catalan cream recipe.

Saturday September 7

SEASONAL FRUIT: PARAGUAYOS Along with peaches, they are in their prime. It sounds weird, but they look great in gazpachos (in case you want to give it a spin).

Sunday September 8

APPLE, BACON AND IDIAZÁBAL CAKE Is there something more summery than sharing a good savory cake with a salad on the terrace or having a picnic in the country? Take advantage, summer is ending. CHOCOLATE CREAM EXPRESS GLASSES This dessert is ultra-easy, very fast as its name suggests and quite light considering that it has the words “cream” and “chocolate” inside.

