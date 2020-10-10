It is not that we have become demanding, but it is true: this week’s menu has such easy recipes that it is to be done from start to finish and without excuses. With fruits, vegetables and seasonal fish, with legumes, nuts and the odd little treat. Feel free, as always, to remove and add ingredients as you please. And remember: if you want to find out before anyone else about everything that is cooked, you can subscribe to our newsletter and you will receive the weekly menu of El Comidista in your email every Friday. Here you have all the information.

Monday October 14

BEETROOT SALAD WITH WALNUT AND CUMIN One of the things that leads to the rejection of beets is their long cooking time. With this recipe there is no excuse because it is raw and it is done in the blink of an eye. Of course, you need a mandolin. CHEESECAKE There are cheesecakes for all tastes. Choose the one you like the most from those that appear in the link above.

Tuesday October 15

SEASONAL FRUIT: APPLE This fruit is rich in pectins and fiber, as well as being delicious, so take advantage of the ones this season brings.

Wednesday October 16

BONIATO AND COCONUT CREAM A normal and ordinary cream, with light oriental touches: coconut milk instead of cream, a little chili, fresh ginger, cumin and lime. BROCCOLI AND ACCELGAS TRINXAT A spring version of the famous Cerdanya trinxat that does not detract from the traditional winter one. Top it off with a bit of crispy bacon and the texture game will be unbeatable. CINNAMON ROLLS Do you hear that too? It’s one of these buns, fluffy and juicy, telling you, “Eat me whole.”

Thursday, October 17

CABBAGE SALAD, APIONABO AND PARSHELL The coleslaw is not that bland soup that they put with fast food: make this version with celeriac and parsnip and you will discover its original freshness. SEASONAL FRUIT: KIWI The kiwi is in season and is one of the fruits with the highest concentration of vitamin C. Ideal to prepare for the cold.

Friday October 18

LEEKS WITH TARTAR SAUCE These leeks are so easy to make that we hardly dare to say they are a recipe, but they are so good that they are worth the risk. OCTOPUS AND POTATO SALAD This salad is surprisingly fresh and light, cheerful on the palate and despite being quite a potatoe, it is not in the least soggy. ICE CREAM LEMONS A dessert unfairly relegated to the filthiest frozen shelves. It’s easy, rich, and cool in its own way.

Saturday October 19

SEASONAL FRUIT: PEAR They are juicy, they are good, they are in season and they can be eaten alone or in combination. There is no fault.

Sunday October 20

RED LENTILS STEWED SATAY STYLE They do not have skin and are prepared without soaking, that is, they are made very quickly. You will never forget the creamy peanut sauce that accompanies them in this recipe. CALATRAVA BREAD We traveled to Murcia-how-beautiful-you are to put a simple, cheap and tasty sweet in the world orbit. What more can you ask of life.

The weekend drink