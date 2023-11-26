What beautiful light this photo has Julia Laich

Well, we are almost in December, the last month of 2023, dear ones. comidisters. Family meals, business dinners, mantecados, anise and other Christmas gastronomic paraphernalia are creeping up. As we know that it is a difficult time to organize yourself with a balanced diet, we want to make it easy for you with our new weekly menu, which is packed as always with dishes made with seasonal fruit and vegetables.

Monday, November 27

FIRST: ENDIVES WITH BLUE CHEESE

We give the old endives to Roquefort a twist by removing the cream from the recipe and changing it for sweet wine. We also add a touch of orange to refresh and walnuts, which provide resistance to the bite.

Of light and color, like life Monica Escudero

SECOND: DUCK CONFIT WITH TURNIP CHIPS

The duck legs are confit in oil (they can also be made in duck fat, if available), and the vegetable is fried to make it a little crispy, so that even the most nabophobes.

DESSERT: ALMOND AND COCOA POLVORONES

For those who already have a list of Christmas carols prepared, there is nothing better than taking out the tinsel and testing homemade powders. Perfect to give as a gift and look like a Wizard King.

Tuesday, November 28

FIRST: GOAT CHEESE AND CARAMELIZED ONION CROQUETTES

We take advantage of the effective combination of goat cheese and caramelized onion in one of the most typical preparations of our traditional gastronomy: croquettes, to which we give an oriental touch.

SECOND: PASTA WITH THAI PESTO

Pesto can be tuned to your own taste, and here we give it a Thai twist using peanuts, fish sauce and confit garlic for a creamy, umami-filled sauce.

It is not canonical but it is very rich Alfonso D. Martin

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: KIWI

Kiwi is in season and is one of the fruits with the highest concentration of vitamin C. Ideal for coping with the cold.

Wednesday, November 29

FIRST: BEET AND ROASTED GARLIC CREAM WITH EGG

It is worth turning on the oven to get this cream, with all the flavor of caramelized beetroot and roasted garlic. The addition of soft-boiled egg can make it a unique dish perfect for dinner.

SECOND: SAUTEED BRUSSELS SPRUNS WITH MUSTARD VINAIGRETTE

The trick so that these cabbages do not smell like our childhood nightmares is to apply a little steam to them in the same pan instead of boiling them: the garlic and vinegar finish the miracle.

Fresh and crispy Monica Escudero

DESSERT: SWEET MILK MOUSSE

Dulce de leche is almost omnipresent in Argentine pastries, and we find it in desserts such as alfajores, pancakes or chocotortas. In this simple recipe, its sweetness comes with a silky texture.

Thursday, November 30

FIRST: CANDIED ARTICHOKE BRUSCHETTA

We confit some artichokes in oil flavored with garlic, mint and lemon – boiling them a little beforehand to make the work easier – and we serve them on toast, in the style of Italian ‘antipasti’.

SECOND: SAUTEED BEANS WITH COCKLES

Not all legume dishes are spoons or salads. They are also very good in stir-fries like the one here, which enhances the butteriness of beans with the umami of cockles.

Buttery beans and cockles for a boost of flavor Miriam García Martínez

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: PERMISSION

In addition to the soft one – the usual one – we also find saroni and persimon, with a texture more similar to that of an apple.

Friday December 1

FIRST: CURED BASS, CITRUS AND ENDIVES SALAD

By pickling and curing fish in salt we can elevate our starter to a higher level. After that, all that’s left to do is add a few more ingredients and we’ll have the perfect salad.

Sea bass cured without hydrogen peroxide Claudia Polo

SECOND: LENTIL AND CHICKPEA BURGER

As delicious as those from the best beef and much healthier and cheaper. The only mystery they have is not to go overboard with the grinding of the legumes.

DESSERT: JAPANESE CURD CHEESE PANCAKES

A version of traditional pancakes, light and airy thanks to the magic of the egg white beaten until stiff. You can change the cottage cheese for mata, the lemon for orange and the vanilla for cinnamon.

Saturday December 2

MAIN DISH: PIRI PIRI CHICKEN

A juicy chicken, ideally prepared grilled to achieve a smoky touch and accompanied by a sauce with spicy, sweet and salty touches that complements it perfectly.

The secret is in the sauce Clara Perez Villalon

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: MANDARIN

Ok: the smell of tangerines is not easy to remove from your fingers, but it is a lesser evil compared to their juiciness.

Sunday December 3

MAIN DISH: SPINACH CANNELLONI

A hearty dish, with its corresponding bechamel, ricotta and parmesan. We prepare it with pancakes, not with pasta, like in some South American countries.

DESSERT: GRAPEFRUIT ‘GALETTE’

A crispy base covered in a delicious almond cream and topped with grapefruit slices. The citrus gives freshness and a bitter touch, but if you don’t like it you can mix it or replace it with other fruits.

If you don’t like grapefruit, you can use other fruits Julia Laich

The weekend drink

SPICED CHOCOLATE IN THE CUP

A creamy, thick and delicious version of hot chocolate, which is enhanced thanks to a mixture of spices and in which we can dip churros, ensaimadas, milindros or our favorite pasta.

Chocolate for everyone Raquel Bernácer

