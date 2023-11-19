orange cauliflower Julia Laich

If you want to find out before anyone else about everything that’s happening, you can subscribe to our newsletter and you will receive the weekly El Comidista menu in your email every Friday. Here you have all the information.

December is approaching little by little with its Christmas carols and celebrations. Meanwhile, we continue doing our thing: tasty recipes made with seasonal products. Yes, we repeat ourselves more than one regret, but we are not going to get tired of spreading the benefits of cooking with fruit and vegetables at their optimal consumption time. And we hope that you also follow us in this crusade that we carry out every week on our menu.

Monday, November 20

FIRST: CAULIFLOWER WITH ORANGE, ALMONDS AND HONEY

We propose a different sauce that enhances the sweet character of this vegetable. This way at the next meal you can prove to any skeptics that cauliflower doesn’t taste like gas.

SECOND: JAPANESE CURRY

The Japanese version of curry was born when the English brought it to that country from India. Now it has become one of the national dishes, as typical in home cooking as ramen.

You put rice and eat Ruben Leon

DESSERT: RICE PUDDING

Simplicity made sweet: rice cooked in milk until it softens and releases starch into the liquid, which thickens into a creamy delicacy that is sweetened at the end to taste.

Tuesday, November 21

FIRST: GADITAN PANIZAS

This appetizer based on chickpea flour cooked in water and then fried is a tasty legacy of post-war cuisine, perfect to enjoy with a glass of good wine.

SECOND: CREAMY ORZO WITH MUSHROOMS

Starch plays its role in this recipe and makes this dry pasta dish very melty, almost like a risotto. The butter and cheese, which are added at the end, add even more softness.

Seriously, we swear, it’s pasta Claudia Polo

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: KIWI

Kiwi is in season and is one of the fruits with the highest concentration of vitamin C. Ideal for coping with the cold.

Wednesday, November 22

FIRST: BORSCH (BEET CREAM)

This simple and comforting soup was Yuri Gagarin’s food in space and started the mutiny of “Battleship Potemkin.” You are lucky to be able to prepare it in your kitchen without further complications.

SECOND: GRATINATED STUFFED MUSHROOMS

Turn on the oven and treat yourself to preparing some stuffed mushrooms without batter or frying, but equally crunchy and with a comforting autumn flavor. The aroma they leave throughout the house comes as a gift.

DESSERT: HOMEMADE APPLE CANDY

An apple version of the classic quince sweet that is very little known outside the regions that produce this fruit, which thickens thanks to pectin and can be enjoyed with nuts or cheese.

Like quince, but with apple Miriam García Martínez

Thursday, November 23

FIRST: ARTICHOKES WITH WHITE ROMESCO

One of our favorite vegetables is in season and we celebrate it in style, with a minimalist appetizer in which we can work on our patience while we turn the artichokes.

To eat like seeds (peeled) Monica Escudero

SECOND: WELLINGTON SALMON WITH CREAMED SPINACH

The sirloin Wellington was popular a few decades ago and remained on many tables at Christmas. In this recipe we give it a twist and, instead of meat, we use salmon and creamed spinach.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: PERMISSION

In addition to the soft one – the usual one – we also find saroni and persimon, with a texture more similar to that of an apple.

Friday, November 24

FIRST: IDIAZÁBAL CHEESE CUSTARD WITH ANCHOVY TOAST

This finolis version of the cheese cube, anchovy rolled on top and toothpick – a classic old appetizer – we have adapted from a recipe by British chef Rowley Leigh.

SECOND: PENCAS IN MUSTARD SAUCE

The neutrality of the chard and the sour and spicy contrast of the mustard counteract the creaminess of the cream, and that is why the whole is not heavy.

DESSERT: CREAM AND CHOCOLATE PEPITOS

These sweets are one of the most remembered snacks from many people’s childhood. They are not easy to make, but the final shape doesn’t matter: the important thing is to enjoy them.

Who else would eat an entire metal fence of these nuggets? Julia Laich

Saturday, November 25

MAIN DISH: CRISPY BAKED CHICKEN

Getting the skin of a whole chicken to be crispy in the oven is quite easy, if you first follow some simple instructions and help yourself with a couple of very common ingredients.

Yeast and mayonnaise make the perfect crunch Alfonso D. Martin

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: MANDARIN

Ok: the smell of tangerines is not easy to remove from your fingers, but it is a lesser evil compared to their juiciness.

Sunday, November 26

MAIN DISH: CAULIFLOWER ‘RICE’ WITH BAKED SEA BREAD

Chopped cauliflower is a perfect substitute for rice and couscous, especially interesting if you want to consume fewer carbohydrates. Here we bake it with white fish and a garnish of edamame.

Light and tasty Raquel Bernácer

DESSERT: CARAMELIZED ORANGES WITH COCOA AND CINNAMON

The fruit’s companions on the plate are two good friends: cinnamon and cocoa (replaceable with chocolate if you feel like it).

The weekend drink

MICHELADA WITHOUT ALCOHOL

We have good news: it’s called sparkling water michelada, and it’s the best non-alcoholic drink we’ve had in a long time.

Refreshes without toning Mikel Lopez Iturriaga

Follow El Comidista on TikTok, instagram, x, Facebook either Youtube.