It seems that it was yesterday when we were drinking the twelve grapes while we welcomed the long-awaited 2021 and, without realizing it, we have planted ourselves in the last week of May. The grapes are not in season, but spring has other wonderful products that we include in our weekly menu to celebrate that it is already smelling of the beach. In El Comidista we have gathered recipes as varied in the same week as rustic baked potatoes, a fresh salmorejo with cherries and beets, a cold ramen of mussels and cockles or a dry rice with chickpeas and cheek that is a safe bet for the feast

Monday May 24

Rustic baked potatoes A recipe for potatoes that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside without going through the pan and the olive oil, which you can adapt to your liking to accompany meat, fish or egg dishes. Cuban picadillo A classic of Cuban cuisine with the name of a song by Tito Puente, which admits many variations and is prepared in a flash. Ingredients? Veal seasoned with capers, olives and raisins. Apricots with mojito Roasted apricots are a dish as versatile as it is unknown: they can be used both to accompany an ice cream and a fatty meat. Today they are soaked in mojito and come in dessert format.

Tuesday May 25

Pasta gratin with broccoli and pine nuts Crispy on the outside, creamy on the inside, and with enough broccoli to count as a vegetable dish and its detractors have no complaints. If you are looking for a good reason to turn on the oven, this is it. Seasonal fruit: cherry Cherries are in season and at El Comidista we celebrate it by getting warm to them. But if you click on the link you will see several recipes in case you get bored of eating them alone.

Wednesday May 26

Brown rice nasi goreng An Indonesian dish that is usually eaten there for breakfast, but here it can be used for both lunch and dinner. It is prepared with a base of rice, tasty sauces and sautéed vegetables, as well as a fried egg. Ultimate truffle cake If truffle chocolates taste little to you, try making this luscious chocolate cake. THE cake, come on. It has only three ingredients, but more science and intricacies than meets the eye.

Thursday 27 May

Bahian clams Served inside a slightly hard bread that serves as a container and garnish to slice the crumb to the fullest, confirming that this starter can become a strong first course. Grilled mackerel with potato salad In this recipe we accompany the mackerel, which is at its optimum consumption date, with a first cousin salad of the Russian salad. Easier and richer we can’t put it on you.

Friday May 28

Cold ramen with cockles and mussels If the end of the cold doesn’t put an end to your desire for soup, you can always prepare a version of ramen that won’t make you sweat. Accompany it with a tasty broth and the flavor shot of the mollusks and you will triumph. Lemon ‘panna cotta’ An easy, fresh and Italian dessert that will help you cope with the heat that is already beginning to show.

Saturday 29 May

Homemade Quiche A crunchy base, a creamy filling and a tuning adapted to the chef’s taste are the only secrets for this savory cake to become a real delicacy. In this video we tell you how to get it. Seasonal fruit: apricot It is a relative of the peach and the plum, it has very few calories, and a good amount of fiber that makes it a very satiating fruit.

Sunday May 30

100% homemade banana split We turn the very old banana split into a healthy, homemade dessert with no added sugar. We give you the secret of ice cream made with a single ingredient: the paper umbrella and the sparklers are yours.

Weekend drink

Tuned beer (four ways) Ideas to give a sweet, salty, spicy or sour spin to beer, and suggestions to accompany it and not drink on an empty stomach.

