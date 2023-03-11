If you want to find out before anyone else about everything that is going on, you can subscribe to our newsletter and you will receive the weekly menu of El Comidista in your email every Friday. Here you have all the information.

The blood begins to change, everything smells of flowers and allergy sufferers are beginning to run out of supplies of clinex and antihistamines: spring is very close. In this time of love and sneezing, we have at our disposal many fruits and vegetables at their optimum consumption date: asparagus, artichokes, cauliflower, oranges, lemons or peas are just some of them. As it cannot be otherwise, we take advantage of these products to prepare the recipes that feature in this new installment of our weekly menu.

Monday March 13

FIRST: AVOCADO PATÉ, ROASTED ONION AND ALMONDS

A dish that includes almost the entire list of ingredients in its name, is prepared in no time and is perfect for both an aperitif and breakfast. Enjoying it is mandatory, uploading the photo to Instagram, almost.

SECOND: STEWED LAMB WITH TOMATO AND VERMOUTH

The neck is a humble and very tasty cut due to the proximity of the meat to the bone. Here it brings out all its flavor and a very tender texture after cooking for a long time over low heat with tomato and vermouth.



DESSERT: YOLK FLAN WITH VANILLA

The ghastly industrial versions sold in supermarkets have discredited it to unsuspected extremes, but few desserts beat a well-done flan, with its wonderful texture and its perfect balance of dairy, egg and sugar.

Tuesday March 14

FIRST: BREAD BREAD STUFFED WITH SOBRASADA, ONION AND MAHÓN CHEESE

Few things are simpler and richer in the kitchen than opening a roll, filling it and putting it in the oven. In this case, it goes with two products from the Balearic Islands, but the combinations are almost endless.



SECOND: PASTA WITH TUNA

‘Pasta al tonno’ is a classic in university gastronomy, but that doesn’t have to be a negative. Adding a can of fish is one of the easiest and most successful ways to dress up pasta with tomato.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: KIWI

Kiwi is in season and is one of the fruits with the highest concentration of vitamin C. Ideal for coping with the cold.

Wednesday March 15

FIRST: BEET, ASPARAGUS AND BOILED EGG SALAD

Cooked and raw vegetables coexist happily in a salad to which the feta cheese adds oomph, the basil and radishes freshness and the almost hard-boiled egg rounds it all off with joy.

SECOND: POLENTA WITH LEMON AND ARUCULA

If you add vegetables and citrus to give it a touch of freshness, you will have a hearty and flavorful dish. Parmesan is less in season, but it is impossible to deny its charms.

DESSERT: CAULIFLOWER AND CHOCOLATE FLOURLESS BROWNIE

Although it may sound strange, cauliflower can give consistency to the brownie batter without taking away from the chocolate. And no, it doesn’t taste or smell like cooked cauliflower.

Thursday March 16

FIRST: COD AND PEAS PANCAKES

Inspired by the idea of ​​the English ‘fishcakes’, pancakes based on fish and potatoes, we bring cod to the appetizer or garnish. Because there is life beyond fritters and croquettes.

SECOND: FALSE ‘PULLED PORK’

You can have the best things about this stew—the flavor, juiciness, and crunch of the pickled cabbage that usually accompanies it—without having to gobble up any animals. As? With lentils, mushrooms and vegetables.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: MANDARIN

Ok: the smell of tangerines is not easy to wash off your fingers, but it is a lesser evil compared to its juiciness.

Friday March 17

FIRST: LETTUCE CREAM

Lettuce has been ignored and relegated to bland mixed salads for years, but the truth is that this vegetable has many possible uses in the kitchen. We teach you how to take advantage of it to make a cream.

SECOND: COLD RAMEN WITH COCKLES AND MUSSELS

The good thing about this soup is that it can also be eaten hot and that mussels and cockles are in season. You have plenty of reasons.

DESSERT: LEMON PANNA COTTA

An easy, fresh dessert of Italian origin, which does not even require an oven in its preparation.



Saturday March 18

MAIN DISH: TARRAGON CHICKEN

Do you have the jar of tarragon dying of laughter in the pantry? Adapt this French classic by Julia Child with a little less vacaburrismo and without compromising the flavor at all.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: ORANGE

We are sorry to tell you that oranges do not cure colds, but they are still very tasty.

Sunday March 19

MAIN DISH: DRY RICE WITH ARTICHOKES AND ASPARAGUS

We celebrate the weeks in which the season for asparagus and artichokes coincide with this rice, to which a broth made with surplus vegetables and a medium-mix allioli give added value.

DESSERT: JAPANESE CURD CHEESE PANCAKES

A version of the traditional pancakes, light and airy thanks to the magic of the egg white beaten until stiff. You can change the cottage cheese for mató, the lemon for orange and the vanilla for cinnamon.

the drink of the weekend

SICILIAN COFFEE GRANITA

A Sicilian classic that iced coffee enthusiasts will love and that can be made by any creature that knows how to make coffee and has a freezer: no more mystery.

