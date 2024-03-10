It's a spread or a sauce, whichever you prefer. MÒNICA ESCUDERO

If you want to find out before anyone else about everything that's happening, you can subscribe to our newsletter and you will receive the weekly El Comidista menu in your email every Friday. Here you have all the information.

Although the boundaries of the seasons, unfortunately, are gradually blurring, there are certain products that indicate the arrival of a new stage of the year. It's time to welcome asparagus, beans and peas, among others, to start preparing fresher and lighter dishes. In our menu this week we give you a few recipes so you can say goodbye to winter and open the door to spring cooking.

Monday, March 11th

FIRST: CABBAGE AND ORANGE SALAD WITH THYME VINAIGRETTE

We mix the cabbage with orange, sugared nuts with a spicy touch and a thyme vinaigrette. You can use red cabbage or white cabbage interchangeably to prepare this salad.

SECOND: CATALONIAN BROAD BEAN

These delicious and traditional faves ofegades, sacsades or Catalan style – although they are also typical of Valencian and Balearic cuisine – they have bacon, black sausage and sobrasada. Take it now.

'Vintage' forcefulness MÒNICA ESCUDERO

DESSERT: DAIRY-FREE ORANGE FLAN

A different flan, with almond milk and orange blossom water. The cubed orange flan, the orange giving everything or the holistic naranjil flan.

Tuesday March 12

FIRST: ASPARAGUS, ALMOND AND FETA PATE

We take advantage of the asparagus season with this very simple recipe for asparagus pâté or spread with a touch of nuts, cheese and mint to refresh the whole thing. The result can be customized to taste.

SECOND: PASTA WITH FENNEL AND SARDINES

Cooked fennel has a honeyed texture and a slightly sweet flavor, perfect to combine with a more intense flavor such as canned sardines. A touch of butter and lemon finishes the game.

As rich as it is pretty RACHEL BERNACER

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: MANDARIN

Ok: the smell of tangerines is not easy to remove from your fingers, but it is a lesser evil compared to their juiciness.

Wednesday March 13th

FIRST: ENDIVES WITH SPICY HONEY, NUTS AND IDIAZÁBAL CHEESE

This dish combines the bitterness of endive with the intensity of Idiazábal, the crunch of walnuts and the touch of spicy honey. And it can be served as a starter or accompanying a main dish.

To reduce a little Julia Laich

SECOND: PEPPERMINT POT

In this traditional bean dish it is light and vegan. The first cousin of mint fulfills its refreshing role, and the presence of paprika ensures that we do not miss the chorizo ​​at all.

DESSERT: PANCAKES WITH DULCE DE LECHE

Pancakes are prepared in Argentina throughout the year, eaten as a dessert and filled, in the vast majority of cases and as it could not be otherwise, with dulce de leche.

Thursday March 14

FIRST: CRISPY AVOCADO WITH TOMATO CHUTNEY

Battering an avocado may seem strange, but the contrast between the crunchy outer layer and the creamy interior is a feast for the senses.

Quite a discovery STOMAKO

SECOND: BRAISED SEPIA WITH TOMATO, ONION AND WHITE WINE

It can be served with rice, diced fried potatoes or polenta, but if you feel like making your life more complicated, a good loaf of bread will serve to account for the true protagonist of this stew: the sauce.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: KIWI

Kiwi is in season and is one of the fruits with the highest concentration of vitamin C. Ideal for coping with the cold.

Friday March 15

FIRST: KALE CHIPS WITH ORANGE

Don't know what to do with this cabbage? Cut it, season it well and put it in the oven to make some different and very crispy chips. The orange gives it the perfect finishing touch.

SECOND: HAKE ROMESCADE

The fish suquet, the texture of the romesco, a good stir-fry, a clean and cooked hake fillet and some potatoes to soak it all up: delicious.

DESSERT: LEMON AND OLIVE OIL CAKE

We warn you: it contains a lot of extra virgin olive oil, responsible for the juiciness of the crumb and part of its flavor. And yes, it is as easy to make as any other cake.

0% difficulty, 100% flavor DIEGO DOMINGUEZ ALMUDEVAR

Saturday March 16

MAIN DISH: STEW POTATOES WITH RIB

This stew is a classic that combines the most popular tuber in this type of preparations and an economical cut – and with bone, which will add flavor to the sauce – of that animal that in this country we even like to walk.

These stewed potatoes with ribs have potatoes MÒNICA ESCUDERO

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: ORANGE

We are sorry to tell you that oranges do not cure colds, but they are still very delicious.

Sunday March 17

MAIN DISH: SPINACH CANNELLONI

A hearty dish, with its corresponding bechamel, ricotta and parmesan. We prepare it with pancakes, not with pasta, like in some South American countries.

DESSERT: SWEDISH JAM AND BUTTER COOKIES IKEA STYLE

Unlike cheap furniture, of course, these cookies were not invented by Ikea: the Hallongrottor They are very popular Swedish cookies, whose name in Swedish literally translates to “raspberry cave.”

Crispy body, tender heart DIEGO DOMINGUEZ ALMUDEVAR

The weekend drink

LAPSANG SOUCHONG TEA

It comes from China and has become fashionable for its multiple applications in the kitchen. If you want to give a smoky flavor to any dish without the need for embers or liquid smoke, Lapsang is your ingredient.

Our drink for this weekend wikimedia

Follow El Comidista on TikTok, instagram, x, Facebook either Youtube.