To the rich nectarine gazpachito MIRIAM GARCIA

If you want to find out before anyone else about everything that is going on, you can subscribe to our newsletter and you will receive the weekly menu of El Comidista in your email every Friday. Here you have all the information.

We are at the gates of the month of July, and that means that new seasonal foods are coming. Among them, melon, a fruit that we caramelize with mint in one of the desserts on our new weekly menu. Or the nectarine, with which we prepare one of the most classic elaborations of these dates: a gazpacho. Just because, comidistersin this section we always take advantage of fruits and vegetables at their optimal moment of consumption.

Monday June 26

FIRST: ZUCCHINI PANCAKES WITH YOGURT AND TAHINI SAUCE

They are prepared in two kicks and accept a thousand versions: these pancakes bring out the best in zucchini thanks to a simple technique that helps to dehydrate it so that it does not remain mushy.

Great flavor and texture Alfonso D. Martin

SECOND: TERIYAKI CHICKEN

Even if you don’t even understand Rosalía’s lyrics, the dish that stars in one of her latest hits is at your fingertips: the recipe for this chicken is easier than the little dance in the song.

DESSERT: HOT NECTARINE AND ICED BANANA

Don’t let the headline confuse you: you won’t see any sex scenes in this video, but a very simple and fresh summer recipe that will satisfy your gastroporn cravings.

Tuesday June 27

FIRST: VALENCIAN ‘ESGARRAET’

A jewel of popular cuisine made with cod and roasted peppers that invites you to give your all by dipping a good loaf of bread. Olives and pine nuts round off a recipe that is as simple as it is tasty.

From Valencia Miriam Garcia Martinez

SECOND: CAN SPAGHETTI WITH COCKLES

A version with minimal effort of the “spaghetti alle vongole” that does not detract from the original at all if we use some decent cockles. With its juice and a garlic sauce we bind a tasty sauce.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: APRICOT

It is related to the peach and the plum, it has very few calories, and a good amount of fiber that makes it a very satisfying fruit.

Wednesday June 28

FIRST: NECTARINE GAZPACHO

Cherries, peach, watermelon, melon, mango… do you also succumb to recipes for cold fruit soups to cool you down in summer, or do you think there is only one gazpacho and we find the rest on the street?

SECOND: PUFF PASTRY WITH CHERRY TOMATOES AND MASCARPONE

We only need four ingredients to prepare this appetizer, snack or dinner that has only one trick: find the right tomatoes or make a very simple tuning prior to the ones we have.

DESSERT: DESSERT CHAJÁ

This Uruguayan sweet is made up of several layers: sponge cake, dulce de leche, discs of dry meringue, whipped cream and peaches in syrup. You only need a spoonful to admire this cold Charrúa cake.

Another of Uruguay’s great contributions to humanity Julia Laich

Thursday June 29

FIRST: SARDINES IN AJOBLANCO

Summer is the best time for this oily fish, rich in calcium and unsaturated fats. Enjoy it to the fullest in an easy and fresh recipe with marinated sardines accompanied by ajoblanco.

The little sardines that swam in ajoblanco martha miranda

SECOND: GRILLED SQUID

If calamari is like over-chewed gum, we have a trick ‘inspired’ by Dani García that will change your life. Plus three dressings that we have not copied anyone.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: WATERMELON

It should have a yellowish spot in the area that has been in contact with the earth, and when you tap it with your fingers it should “feel hollow.”

Friday June 30

FIRST: CHICKPEA AND CUCUMBER SALAD WITH YOGURT, MINT AND DILL SAUCE

It’s fresh, perfect for tupperware and the most manageable to eat alone or accompanied by hard-boiled eggs, smoked salmon, leftover chicken or turkey or some canned fish.

SECOND: MAKE ZUCCHINI PASTA WITH HAZELNUT PESTO

It looks like pasta, it is zucchini: cold ‘zucchini’ with a light pesto that will reconcile you with mandolin and make you discover a new way to eat vegetables perfect for summer.

Vegetable pasta summer edition, fresh and delicious Ruben Leon

DESSERT: CHOCOBANANA SNACK

It’s too late for the bikini operation. We know it, and besides we don’t believe in it. That is why we propose this recipe, which pays tribute to chocolate, biscuits and bananas. Without fuss, but also without eating half a kilo.

Saturday July 1

MAIN DISH: GOLDEN CHICKEN TACOS

If you have leftover roast chicken, suckling pig or baked lamb, you can take advantage of the remains to put them in a corn tortilla and make golden tacos in the pan.

never enough sauce Clara Perez Villalon

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: PEACH

They are soft, tender, juicy and very aromatic when they are at their optimum point. If you get bored of eating them on their own you can always click on the link and try one of the recipes.

Sunday July 2

MAIN DISH: CAPONATA LASAGNA (AUBERGINE)

The caponata is one of the most versatile appetizers and starters in Italian cuisine, but in addition to being a side dish, it can be the perfect filling for main dishes. Example: this tasty lasagna.

Another hood is possible Clara Perez Villalon

DESSERT: CARAMELIZED MELON WITH MINT

We give a twist to one of the most refreshing fruits of summer. These sweet little balls are the perfect snack even for melonphobes.

the drink of the weekend

HORCHATA COCKTAIL

Horchata combines quite well with some spices and liquors, especially cinnamon and rum.

Horchata on a flamenco lady Mikel Lopez Iturriaga

Follow El Comidista on TikTok, instagram, Twitter, Facebook either Youtube.