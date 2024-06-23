If you want to find out before anyone else about everything that’s happening, you can subscribe to our newsletter and you will receive the weekly El Comidista menu in your email every Friday. Here you have all the information.

Is there anything more disappointing than a monotonous, monochrome dish without textures? Why wouldn’t you want to take advantage of all the fruits and vegetables this time of year has to offer? This week we mix the red of the tomato, the pepper, the watermelon, the strawberries and the cherries, with the green of the cucumber, zucchini and lime, the purple of the beet, the orange of the peach and the apricot and the yellow of the pineapple, among others, to create a great weekly menu.

Monday June 24

FIRST: CUCUMBER, WATERMELON AND STRAWBERRY SALAD

It may seem like a strange combination, but if you try it you will see that it works. Salads with fruit are perfect for the heat: hydration, vitamins and freshness, all in one.

SECOND: WIENER SCHNITZEL

The capital of Austria is not only known for Sachertorte and opera, but also for its schnitzel. To prepare it we need white beef stifle or hip, although there are those who use pork, turkey or chicken.

DESSERT: WATERMELON POPS WITH LIME, CHILI AND SALT

A homemade popsicle that is very easy to make – and even easier to eat –, with the star fruit of the season as the protagonist and an acidic and salty touch that makes you rethink the way you have always eaten watermelon.

The mixture of sweet, salty and acid will mark a before and after in your life Monica Escudero

Tuesday June 25

FIRST: GRILLED ZUCCHINI WITH HAM AND CHERRIES

We are in the era when it is much easier to find good zucchini. In this recipe we bring them out to dance in a salad along with the sweetness of the cherries, the umami of the ham and the acidity of the vinaigrette.

SECOND: FRESH PASTA WITH CHERRY TOMATOES AND SARDINES

This dish is simple, economical and can be prepared with ingredients that we usually have at home. What more could you ask for from a recipe that fixes your lunch in no time?

As cheap as it is easy to make Monica Escudero

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: CHERRIES

Cherries are in season and at El Comidista we celebrate by getting them warm. But if you click on the link you will see several recipes in case you get bored of eating them alone.

Wednesday June 26

FIRST: BAKED BABY POTATOES WITH QUICK TOMATO CHUTNEY

Crispy potatoes, cooked and baked in the oven, accompanied by a sweet, acidic tomato sauce full of the aroma and flavor of spices. Which, furthermore, is prepared in a very short time.

SECOND: LEGUME SALAD WITH TOASTED PINEAPPLE

In this starter we combine beans with the sweetness of this grilled tropical fruit. To top it off, feta cheese and red onion marinated in citrus juice are added.

How beautiful the color of the pineapple Miriam García Martínez

DESSERT: COOKIES BY BROWNIE

Easy, cheap and delicious: these sweets have it all. We analyze and explain each step and ingredient in its preparation so that you have cookies worthy of Albert Einstein himself.

Thursday June 27

FIRST: JAPANESE OCTOPUS SALAD (TAKO SU)

A simple and fresh dish based on cucumber and octopus that we can prepare with this cephalopod raw, cooked and even canned. A cheerful dressing based on vinegar, seaweed and sesame makes it even tastier.

SECOND: POTATO HASH

This recipe with the name of an illegal substance is basically potatoes with ‘socarrat’. That is, with caramelized starch. It is prepared in a short time, and the only difficulty is finding the right point without burning it.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: APRICOT

It is related to the peach and plum, it has very few calories, and a good amount of fiber that makes it a fairly satiating fruit.

Friday June 28

FIRST: COLD WATERMELON AND BEET SOUP

One grows above ground, the other below; one is for summer, the other for winter – although we can find it cooked all year round – and both combine to become a refreshing soup full of flavor.

Winter and summer Miriam García Martínez

SECOND: POKE BOWL QUICK TUNA, AVOCADO AND GRAIN OATS

The typical Hawaiian dish can be prepared with cereals other than rice. In today’s video we use oat grains, and in this way we get it out of the hackneyed porridge.

DESSERT: PEACH, STRAWBERRY AND LEMON CREAM CUPS

This recipe falls directly into the ‘jetadessert’ category. Do you know how to stir? Well then you can prepare these little glasses full of fresh and tasty fruit.

Saturday June 29

MAIN DISH: PASTINA WITH TOMATOES AND ROASTED PEPPERS

We should not relegate small-sized pasta to soup: with the starch it releases we can prepare creamy dishes with a powerful flavor.

Starch works miracles Claudia Polo

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: WATERMELON

It should have a yellowish stain in the area that has been in contact with the soil, and when you tap it with your fingers it should “feel hollow.”

Sunday June 30

MAIN DISH: BLT, BACON, LETTUCE AND TOMATO SANDWICH

The juiciness of the tomato, the crisp freshness of the lettuce, the salty and smoky flavor of the bacon and a good dose of mayonnaise make this sandwich an irresistible dinner, snack or appetizer.

DESSERT: SIN FOOT

Pecans are the only nuts native to North America. An American chef teaches us the recipe for the famous cake that is made with them, and the best news is that it does not require any effort.

The most American pecan pie Mikel Lopez Iturriaga

The weekend drink

MANGONADA WITH CHAMOY

This strange name refers to one of the most consumed drinks in the Mexican summer. It consists of a kind of mango granita, and chamoy, a spicy sauce, gives it the necessary ‘punch’.

It’s easier to do it than to learn its name Mireia Font

Follow El Comidista on TikTok, instagram, x, Facebook either Youtube.