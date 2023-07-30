trrrremendous paint Julia Laich

Our last weekly menu of the course leaves just like it came: with recipes made with seasonal fruit and vegetables. Yeah, comidisters, in August this section will have its respective and well-deserved break to return in September as always, with its first, second and desserts well loaded with flavor. And how could it be otherwise, we said goodbye before the holidays with very August dishes, such as a cold peach, apricot and goat cheese soup or a fig, feta and rosemary salad. Until the next weekly menu!

Monday July 31

FIRST: MELON SALAD, BASMATI RICE AND CURRY

This recipe is very easy to make, it is delicious and the same thing solves a picnic, lunch or dinner al fresco. Everything you can ask for in a summer dish, come on.

Easy, simple and for the whole family Carlos Roman

SECOND: RABBIT WITH GARLIC

Rabbit meat, in addition to being very lean and tasty, is as versatile as chicken. Here we use it to prepare one of the most traditional and simple recipes with this animal: garlic.

DESSERT: APRICOT AND KEFIR CREPE

Crepes do not have to be a tribute to gochismo: you can also use fruit for the filling. Here we combine the taste of homemade apricot jam with the sourness of kefir.

Tuesday August 1

FIRST: PEPPERS STUFFED WITH COD

Yes, summer is the time for salads, gazpachos and ice cream. But what happens when you’re fed up with eating so much cold stuff and you feel like something hot? That’s where these cod-filled peppercorns come into play.

SECOND: BASTARD CARBONARA WITH ANCHOVIES AND BEANS

We would never add cream, never. But we allow ourselves a ‘crossover’ with the Caesar salad dressing to improve the classic recipe without giving up the essence.

Al dente pasta, crispy vegetables, creamy sauce. Assured success Carlos Roman

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: PEACH

They are soft, tender, juicy and very aromatic when they are at their optimum point. If you get bored of eating them on their own you can always click on the link and try one of the recipes.

Wednesday August 2

FIRST: COLD PEACH, APRICOT AND GOAT CHEESE SOUP

Although the original recipe calls for dried apricots, here they are replaced by fresh ones, which are in full season. The result of our version is a little less sweet than the original, but also thicker and creamier.

Let’s keep this recipe to ‘Food&Wine’, so there is no possible failure Monica Escudero

SECOND: SICILIAN CAPONATA

The ‘caponata di melanzane’ is one of the great classics of southern Italian cuisine. We have tried several recipes, but none as good as this one.

DESSERT: PEARS IN WINE

Although they do not need an urgent rescue or are in danger of extinction, pears in wine suffer from an atavistic mental association with the stretcher table, the brazier and the songs accompanied by a scratched bottle of aniseed. And none of that: you can enjoy them whenever you want.

Thursday August 3

FIRST: FIG, FETA AND ROSEMARY SALAD

The sweet fruits combine well with feta cheese, which in turn is perfect for salads due to its salty flavor and its ease of crumbling.

SECOND: VALENCIAN TOMATO COCA

The dough for this Valencian uncovered coca is not fermented, so it is prepared in less time than others. Along with the tomato, the peppers, some pine nuts and the ‘tonyina de sorra’ (salted tuna belly) finish off the play.

This coca deserves to be known worldwide Miriam Garcia Martinez

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: MELON

The melon is your friend during the summer and if it smells, weighs and the base gives a little when squeezed, it is supposed to be good. But it is not an exact science.

Friday August 4

FIRST: RUSTIC POTATOES IN THE OVEN

A recipe for crispy potatoes on the outside and tender on the inside without going through the frying pan and oil, which you can adapt to your liking to accompany meat, fish or egg dishes.

SECOND: STEWED CHICKEN IN VINEGAR

You don’t have to be at Christmas to prepare this type of lavish poultry dish with dried fruit: the contrast of acidity and sweetness always goes well with white meat like chicken.

DESSERT: CHOCOLATE ROCKS WITH CREAM CHEESE

A tribute to Ferrero Rocher made with real chocolate and nuts, accompanied by a sweet cheese sauce. Those at the ambassador’s mansion are going to be green with envy.

“Monsieur, with his rocks he has conquered us” Ruben Leon

Saturday August 5

MAIN DISH: NOODLES WITH AUBERGINES AND ‘ALL I OLI’ GRATIN

We cook a vegetarian cousin of the fideuà, without shellfish, fish or anything similar, but with very sweet aubergines and an ‘all i oli’ seaweed gratin to get an extra gustirrinín.

If you don’t have seaweed, make it the same Monica Escudero

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: WATERMELON

It should have a yellowish spot in the area that has been in contact with the earth, and when you tap it with your fingers it should “feel hollow.”

Sunday August 6

MAIN DISH: ASTURIAN ‘STUFFED ONIONS’

This dish with more than 60 years of history puts an ingredient that is almost always secondary as the protagonist. The chicha is added to the canned tuna and the boiled eggs.

Lots of sauce please Miriam Garcia Martinez

DESSERT: SUMMER FRUIT WITH CREAM ENGLISH

We score peaches, raspberries and apricots in a pan and serve them on top of an English cream. The result is a very easy dessert to prepare with which to take advantage of the seasonal fruit.

the drink of the weekend

GIN AND TONIC SORBET

To make this sorbet, you don’t need a refrigerator or weird mandangas, but you have to get used to the idea that it has a much less creamy consistency than ice cream since it does not contain dairy or fat.

The gin and the yum Ana Vega ‘Biscayenne’

