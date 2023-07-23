An Italian dish invented in Argentina Julia Laich

If you want to find out before anyone else about everything that is going on, you can subscribe to our newsletter and you will receive the weekly menu of El Comidista in your email every Friday. Here you have all the information.

July is leaving, August is approaching and we celebrate this change of month as best we know how: with recipes made with seasonal fruit and vegetables and ideal for these dates. For example, some watermelon ice cream with lime and chili, a cucumber, yogurt, melon and chia cream or a Sicilian coffee granita. If you want to know how to prepare these and many other equally fresh and tasty dishes, you just have to read the new installment of our classic weekly menu.

Monday July 24

FIRST: BREADED EGGPLANT

Many hear “milanesa” and think directly of meat, but the truth is that it can also be prepared with vegetables. We have made it with aubergine and we have added mozzarella and tomato.

SECOND: CHICKEN IN FILIPINO ADOBO

One of the most iconic dishes of Philippine cuisine is marinated in coconut milk, rice vinegar, garlic, and spices while double-cooked roasting for tender meat and a creamy sauce.

DESSERT: WATERMELON POLLOS WITH LIME, CHILI AND SALT

A very simple homemade ice cream to make –and even more so to eat–, with the star fruit of the season as the protagonist and an acid and salty touch that makes you rethink the way you have always eaten watermelon.

The mixture of sweet, salty and sour will mark a before and after in your life Monica Escudero

Tuesday July 25

FIRST: MOROCCAN ZUCCHINI SALAD

Do you think zucchini is the biggest sosainas in the garden? Discover this simple, tasty and very Moorish way of preparing it and join the cult of worshipers of green cucurbits.

The tajine is not mandatory Mikel Lopez Iturriaga

SECOND: SNAILS STUFFED WITH BASIL RICOTTA

This pasta salad has much more of the former than the latter, and will delight basil lovers thanks to a flavorful flavored (and very green) ricotta.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: MELON

The melon is your friend during the summer and if it smells, weighs and the base gives a little when squeezed, it is supposed to be good. But it is not an exact science.

Wednesday July 26

FIRST: CUCUMBER, YOGURT, MELON AND CHIA SOUP

Although it is very good as is, a little smoked salmon, some chopped anchovies or some feta cheese cubes will give it a little more substance.

SECOND: TUMBET MALLORQUÍN

Zucchini, aubergine, pepper and potato come together to give rise to this traditional Mallorcan dish. If you use good raw materials and fry as God intended, you will have a plate of ten.

An authentic work of art Miriam Garcia Martinez

DESSERT: SICILIAN COFFEE GRANITA

A Sicilian classic that iced coffee enthusiasts will love and that can be made by any creature that knows how to make coffee and has a freezer: no more mystery.

Thursday July 27

FIRST: TIGRES (STUFFED MUSSELS IN BATTER)

Halfway between the croquette and the mussel in sauce, the tigres are a tapa that is as rich as it is laborious to prepare. Something that has made it an endangered species in bars and taverns.

SECOND: PRETTY MARINATED WITH NOODLES AND VEGETABLES

In this recipe we bathe a good taco of this seasonal fish with lime, oil, pepper and ginger, grill it and accompany it with noodles and wok vegetables.

Don’t miss out on that kind of crockery, please. Miriam Garcia Martinez

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: WATERMELON

It should have a yellowish spot in the area that has been in contact with the earth, and when you tap it with your fingers it should “feel hollow.”

Friday July 28

FIRST: COLD SOUP OF MELON, ZUCCHINI AND PLUM

Two fruits, one vegetable: this is not a hand-to-hand combat, but a new combination with which to obtain a light and fresh soup that will give you life this summer. And the next one, too.

freshness and flavor Ruben Leon

SECOND: TENDER AND CRISPY SQUID RABAS

Squid strips in a crispy batter, very tender inside and with just the right amount of salt: the only secret for this recipe to turn out well is that the ingredients are of good quality.

DESSERT: DULCE DE LECHE ALFAJORES

These sweets, of Arab heritage and typical of some regions of Spain, traveled to Argentina and there they gave them a personal touch: put them in the form of a sandwich and add their much-loved dulce de leche.

Saturday July 29

MAIN DISH: PICKLED EGGPLANTS

The eggplant is a good friend of the escabeche: with this technique you can add flavors with the help of spices, other vegetables and oil. The key to make it look good? Patience.

By varying the spices or changing the canning oil you can get different flavors using the same technique. Julia Laich

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: PEACH

They are soft, tender, juicy and very aromatic when they are at their optimum point. If you get bored of eating them on their own you can always click on the link and try one of the recipes.

Sunday July 30

MAIN DISH: MUMBAI LASAGNA DABIZ MUÑOZ STYLE

Warning: this recipe inspired by the Indian lasagna from Goxo, Dabiz Muñoz’s food delivery service, is not easy or fast. But the result is an explosion of flavor that is worth the effort.

Pure ‘goxism’ Clara Perez Villalon

DESSERT: FIG AND OLIVE OIL TART

You can take it at any time of the day, and its combination of ingredients is very Mediterranean -ergo healthy- as it contains figs, olive oil and rosemary.

the drink of the weekend

WATERMELON LEMONADE

Put together three fruits that get along very well -lemon, lime and watermelon-, and mojitifies with the addition of crushed mint.

Refreshes more than a frigododo The Foodie

Follow El Comidista on TikTok, instagram, Twitter, Facebook either Youtube.