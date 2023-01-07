If you want to find out before anyone else about everything that is going on, you can subscribe to our newsletter and you will receive the weekly menu of El Comidista in your email every Friday. Here you have all the information.

Happy New Year, comidisters! After that time of debauchery, sweets, drinking and gochería that is Christmas, it is time to return to a healthy, balanced and varied diet. For this, nothing better than our weekly menu, which returns to the charge with recipes made with seasonal products. And full of flavor, eating healthy is not synonymous with eating boring, of course.

Monday, January 9



FIRST: CARAMELIZED CARROT, ORANGE AND YOGURT SOUP

The secret to achieving an explosion of flavor is to sauté the carrot in butter, adding a bit of bicarbonate, a product that speeds up and intensifies caramelization.

SECOND: PIRI PIRI CHICKEN

A juicy chicken, ideally grilled to achieve a smoky touch and accompanied by a sauce with spicy, sweet and salty touches that complements it perfectly.

DESSERT: CUPS OF TANGERINE AND CHEESE CAKE

This dessert is reminiscent of the classic cheesecake, but it is infinitely easier and neither soaks nor cloys.

Tuesday January 10

FIRST: AVOCADO STUFFED WITH CARROTS AND QUAIL EGG

Stuffing an avocado is a great idea, especially if you do it with a very well seasoned carrot tartare topped with fried quail egg.

SECOND: SPINACH AND RICOTTA ‘MALFATTI’

They are cousins ​​of the gnocchi, they are even made with your eyes closed and they have very few ingredients: the ‘malfatti’ will be your new favorite Italian recipe.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: KIWI

Kiwi is in season and is one of the fruits with the highest concentration of vitamin C. Ideal for coping with the cold.

Wednesday January 11

FIRST: BROCCOLI FILLETS WITH DRIED TOMATO BUTTER

“It’s just that the steaks are only meat.” We don’t care: we cut the broccoli into thick slices to steam it, marinate it with spices and then grill it. Thus we obtain a tasty starter.

SECOND: SPICY ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

Discover, with the help of the oven, that cauliflower is not the soft vegetable that your mother served you as a child. By the way, invite her to eat and discover the benefits of short cooking.

DESSERT: JULIA CHILD’S ORANGE MOUSSE

Get some sweet oranges and prepare this delicious and light mousse of our beloved Julia Child.

Thursday January 12

FIRST: MARINATED SALMON WITH GIN

A simple and effective dish that will surprise you with its slightly aromatic touch.

SECOND: SPINACH PANCAKES

Pancakes don’t have to always be sweet. These spinach, which can also be made with other vegetables, are ideal for breakfast or as a snack.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: MANDARIN

Ok: the smell of tangerines is not easy to wash off your fingers, but it is a lesser evil compared to its juiciness.

Friday January 13

FIRST: GRATINATED ENDIVES WITH HAM AND BÉCHAMEL

This typical dish of Belgian gastronomy brings endives to their maximum splendor. If you don’t usually cook or eat this vegetable, this recipe is perfect to start.

SECOND: SAUTEED BEANS WITH COCKLES

Not all legume dishes are spoonfuls or salads. They also go very well in stir-fries like this one, which enhances the butteriness of some beans with the umami of the cockles.

DESSERT: THE ULTIMATE CUSTARDS

Who wants some industrial supermarket custard when they can cook the definitive and homemade version with a very simple recipe? The answer is obvious: nobody.

Saturday January 14

MAIN DISH: RICE WITH COD AND CAULIFLOWER

A classic Easter dish that can be prepared in the traditional way or updated by shortening cooking times. Objective: to make the cod juicy and the cauliflower crisp.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: ORANGE

We are sorry to tell you that oranges do not cure colds, but they are still very tasty.

Sunday January 15

MAIN DISH: ‘ESCUDELLA I MEAT D’OLLA’ BY NANDU JUBANY

Assorted meats, black sausage, vegetables and patience: that’s all you need to enjoy a escudella feast. Chef Nandu Jubany teaches us how to prepare his famous (and delicious) version.

DESSERT: BEET AND DRIED FRUIT CAKE

In this dessert, the beetroot provides a sweet and special touch -no, it does not taste of earth- underlined by raisins, nuts and seeds that has nothing to envy to any plum cake.

the drink of the weekend

“GOODBYE, CHRISTMAS, GOODBYE” SHAKE

This milkshake was born with the noble intention of giving way to some Christmas chocolate nougat remnants forgotten in the pantry and it does not disappoint.

