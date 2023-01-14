If you want to find out before anyone else about everything that is going on, you can subscribe to our newsletter and you will receive the weekly menu of El Comidista in your email every Friday. Here you have all the information.

A menu with dishes such as a chickpea and cauliflower curry, mussels with cider and shallots, beetroot soup and roasted garlic with egg or homemade muffins makes the January gastronomical slope much more bearable. Christmas is over, so we can’t think of anything better than to beat the festive nostalgia with our recipes this week. All of them, of course, prepared with seasonal fruit, vegetables and fish, of course.

Monday January 16

FIRST: CAULIFLOWER WITH ORANGE, ALMONDS AND HONEY

We propose a different sauce that enhances the sweet character of this vegetable. So at the next meal you can prove to a skeptic that cauliflower doesn’t taste like gas.

SECOND: ROASTED CHICKEN: AN EASY NO-OVEN RECIPE

Not having an oven is a common problem in small apartments, and its electricity consumption worries those that do have an oven. With this recipe you can prepare a whole, juicy and tasty chicken without turning it on.



DESSERT: FELIPS OF FORNOS

We recovered some Madrid cakes from the beginning of the last century. Because endangered desserts give us almost the same grief as whales, lynxes or bee-eaters.

Tuesday January 17

FIRST: GRILLED CARROTS WITH PINEAPPLE PESTO

A simple change for the classic pesto sauce turns it into a fresh accompaniment for vegetables and meats: add a little pineapple with its acidity and sweetness at the same time.



SECOND: LEMON SPAGHETTI

The fragrant aroma of Mediterranean citrus perfectly permeates the long pasta. For the recipe to turn out well we just have to calculate the cooking times well.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: ORANGE

We are sorry to tell you that oranges do not cure colds, but they are still very tasty.

Wednesday, January 18

FIRST: ROASTED LEEKS WITH ALMONDS

This recipe is from Albert Adrià, but you don’t need to have his last name to cook it. The key to the dish is toasting the leeks in the oven to give them a smoky touch.

SECOND: ROASTED CABBAGE WITH CITRUS BUTTER

A simple, quick and clean way to cook cabbage – a potent dressing is all you need to go from unsightly vegetable to true delight.

DESSERT: MUFFIN

Why buy cupcakes when they are so easy to make? These queens of breakfast and snacks can be adapted to our liking knowing a pinch of science.

Thursday January 19

FIRST: BEETROOT AND ROASTED GARLIC SOUP WITH EGG

It is worth turning on the oven to get this cream, with all the flavor of caramelized beets and roasted garlic. The addition of the boiled egg can make it a perfect unique dish.

SECOND: WHITE BEANS IN GREEN SAUCE

A 100% traditional and 100% vegetarian stew with which to face the winter cold. Quick, cheap and delicious, these beans will make you regain faith in classic recipes.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: KIWI

Kiwi is in season and is one of the fruits with the highest concentration of vitamin C. Ideal for coping with the cold.

Friday January 20

FIRST: GALICIAN OCTOPUS WITH POTATOES

Preparing this popular tapa at home is as simple or as difficult as using good raw materials and hitting the right amount of seasoning and cooking point, so that the octopus is tender but not chewy.

SECOND: MUSSELS WITH CIDER AND SHALLOTS

Mussels are very healthy and cheap molluscs. Here we prepare them in a lightning-fast cider and shallot sauce that, when we add their own juices, becomes a flavor bomb.

DESSERT: CHEESE AND LEMON FLANTS

The flan and the creamy cheese go together very well, and the lemon zest gives the whole a delicious aroma. This citrus version of the most popular homemade dessert will give us so much joy that it is worth doubling the quantities and keeping some in the fridge.

Saturday January 21

MAIN DISH: CHICKPEAS AND CAULIFLOWER CURRY

A quick Indian stew, which invites you to make an ode to the spoon on the coldest nights. It comes with a gift idea to get rid of the fear of making our own curry mixes.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: MANDARIN

Ok: the smell of tangerines is not easy to wash off your fingers, but it is a lesser evil compared to its juiciness.

Sunday January 22

MAIN DISH: COD WITH MUSTARD CRUST

It’s fresh cod season, and we take the opportunity to prepare it in the oven with a bread crust flavored with Dijon mustard. If you don’t have it on hand in this format, we also give you some tips to desalt it.

DESSERT: GINGER, CARDAMOM AND BUTTER COOKIES

Smooth, spicy, buttery, sweet and dangerous, because you can eat 20 without realizing it. This is how these cookies are, perfect to accompany a tea or chocolate on a cold winter afternoon.

the drink of the weekend

VODKA SMASH

The recipe is an adaptation to the vodka world of whiskey smash served at a London Soho bar, The Lucky Pig.

