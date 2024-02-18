Boardwalk Pizzeria Tablecloth Claudia Polo

If you want to find out before anyone else about everything that's happening, you can subscribe to our newsletter and you will receive the weekly El Comidista menu in your email every Friday. Here you have all the information.

We still have a month of winter ahead of us – at least officially – so we can continue taking advantage of the wonder of citrus and brassicas for a few more weeks. To do this, we propose our usual weekly menu, full of recipes that will make you travel the world but with ingredients from here (and some that are not, although you can easily find them).

Monday February 19

FIRST: SAUTÉED CHARD WITH BEAN CREAM

Over high heat, with extra virgin olive oil and some spices, the chard is ready in no time and at the right point. We accompany them with a bean cream with tahini, lemon and parsley.

Ideal for Monday Claudia Polo

SECOND: RUSSIAN FILLETS

The hybrid between the hamburger and the meatball with real Russian origin – not like the salad – admits many variations. And it offers a tender bite wrapped by the crispy, fried outer layer.

DESSERT: LOLI AND MARÍA'S PERRUNILLAS

Perrunillas are pastas that are eaten in different areas of Spain, but their radiating core is in Extremadura. Two people from Cáceres who have been making them all their lives introduce us to this jewel of the sweet river.

Tuesday February 20

FIRST: CABBAGE SALAD WITH ASIAN VINAIGRETTE

Turn a normal coleslaw into a whirlwind mental journey through the East with this recipe. He coleslaw It can be mixed with almost anything.

SECOND: PASTA WITH MISO, BUTTER AND CHEESE

In this dish, the miso surrounds the butter and cheese and acts as a bridge: its umami and sweetness merge with the Parmigiano and embrace the creaminess of the butter.

The tablecloth is beautiful, it looks like a flamenco dress Anna Mayer Mayer

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: MANDARIN

Ok: the smell of tangerines is not easy to remove from your fingers, but it is a lesser evil compared to their juiciness.

Wednesday February 21

FIRST: GREEN CAULIFLOWER AND YOGURT CREAM WITH CARAMELIZED HAZELNUTS

As a first course it can be eaten as is, but you can give it a little more substance and turn it into a light dinner if it is accompanied with a toast – or two – of rye bread au gratin with your favorite cheese.

SECOND: LENTIL AND BULGUR MEATBALLS

This recipe for lentil meatballs –mercimek köftesi in Turkish – is vegan and is a practical example of protein substitution that does not seek to imitate the original dish, but rather to turn it into something different.

DESSERT: TRADITIONAL CATALAN CREAM

No, crème brûlée and custard are not the same. With this discussion resolved, all that remains is to prepare them at home with this recipe and enjoy their texture and flavor.

There is no more typical and delicious dessert. Clara Perez Villalon

Thursday February 22

FIRST: ASPARAGUATED SPINACH

We give a contemporary twist to a traditional Easter dish, shortening the cooking of some spinach and cooking the egg with the residual heat so that it is creamy. Result? Same flavor, better texture.

SECOND: BULHÃO PATO STYLE CLAMS

Antonio Bulhão Pato was a Portuguese aristocrat to whom this clam dish was dedicated. The preparation couldn't be easier: the mollusks are cooked with oil, garlic and lemon juice and sanseababo.

Long live Portugal! Mireia Font

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: ORANGE

We are sorry to tell you that oranges do not cure colds, but they are still very delicious.

Friday February 23

FIRST: CARAMELIZED ONION CREAM

Onion is one of the basic ingredients of our gastronomy. What would be the sofrito, the potato omelet, the stuffed onions or the classic rabbit with onions without the aforementioned bulb?

Cheese, onion and potato: nothing can go wrong Raquel Bernácer

SECOND: COD TACOS WITH AVOCADO CREAM

This appetizer is inspired by fish tacos that are made in coastal areas of Mexico such as the Gulf of California. It is usually battered and fried, although you can lighten it by sautéing the cod pieces.

DESSERT: TANGERINE AND CHEESE CAKE GLASSES

This dessert is reminiscent of the classic cheesecake, but it is infinitely easier and neither soggy nor cloying.

Saturday February 24

MAIN DISH: LEMON RISOTTO

Once you understand and master the technique of risotto, it is just a matter of changing the ingredients and adjusting to them. This is lemon, but you can also add a sauce, vegetables or cheese.

Acid, creamy and powerful JuliaLaich

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: KIWI

The national kiwi is in season, it is one of the fruits with the highest concentration of vitamin C, it is eaten by the spoonful and is delicious, what more reasons do you need to make it your dessert?

Sunday February 25

MAIN DISH: STEWED CHICKEN WINGS WITH NUTS AND CHOCOLATE

By stewing them, we get the wings to have a buttery texture. The sauce is a real delicacy and is prepared with the chicken cooking liquid, chocolate and nuts. Yes, yes, chocolate, you read that right.

DESSERT: GRAPEFRUIT 'GALETTE'

A crispy base covered in a delicious almond cream and topped with grapefruit slices. The citrus gives freshness and a bitter touch, but if you don't like it you can mix it or replace it with other fruits.

If you don't like grapefruit, you can use other fruits Julia Laich

The weekend drink

VODKA SMASH

The recipe is an adaptation to the vodka world of whiskey smash that is served in a bar in London's Soho, The Lucky Pig.

Impossible to refuse something with this aspect ainhoa ​​rubber

Follow El Comidista on TikTok, instagram, x, Facebook either Youtube.