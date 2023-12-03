You will love panna cotta Julia Laich

December, the last month of the year. But before saying goodbye to 2023, you know what to do: make recipes with seasonal fruits and vegetables. We do not and will not tire of repeating it: if you can cook with a food at its optimal consumption date, the better. Now that we have oranges, broccoli, cauliflowers, endives, persimmons, lemons, leeks or spinach, what better way to use them than to prepare your dishes. And if they are from our weekly menu, honor registration.

Monday December 4

FIRST: GRILLED CARROTS WITH PINEAPPLE PESTO

A simple change for the classic pesto sauce turns it into a fresh accompaniment to vegetables and meats: add a little pineapple with its acidic yet sweet touch.

SECOND: FRIED RABBIT WITH LEMON AND ACHIOTE

A traditional Murcian recipe, rabbit with cabañil garlic, is taken around Mexico thanks to achiote, and becomes fresher by giving it a twist by adding lemon instead of vinegar.

It’s not vinegar, it’s lemon Ruben Leon

DESSERT: HOMEMADE DONUTS

The most addictive industrial bun of all time can also be prepared at home in a simple, fast way and with many versions.

Tuesday December 5

FIRST: ARTICHOKE HEARTS WITH ‘TOUM’ AND CROWTS

Canned artichokes are a very versatile food. In this recipe we toast them and accompany them with ‘toum’, a vegan Lebanese aioli that we can also give multiple uses to.

Crispy delights Alfonso D. Martin

SECOND: PASTA WITH CABBAGE

Good pasta dishes with few ingredients don’t only come from Italy. This recipe that is prepared in Poland, the Czech Republic or Hungary under different names is a tasty example of this.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: KIWI

Kiwi is in season and is one of the fruits with the highest concentration of vitamin C. Ideal for coping with the cold.

Wednesday December 6

FIRST: ENDIVES WITH SPICY HONEY, WALNUTS AND IDIAZABAL CHEESE

This dish combines the bitterness of endive with the intensity of Idiazábal, the crunch of walnuts and the touch of spicy honey. And it can be served as a starter or accompanying a main dish.

SECOND: PASQUALINE CAKE

Chard, boiled egg and cheese fill this savory pastry typical of Genoese cuisine. The recipe is somewhat laborious, but perfect for celebrations and special occasions.

It doesn’t have to be Easter to eat it Julia Laich

DESSERT: YOGURT, CHOCOLATE AND MATCHA TEA CAKE

We update the mother of all baking recipes with a touch of baking green tea and a little chocolate: to prepare it you still don’t need much more than the glass of yogurt as a universal measure.

Thursday December 7

FIRST: LEEK AND CHIRLA SOUP

A tasty and very easy to make soup in which the broth comes to the fore thanks to a stir-fry of garlic and leek. The chirlas opened at the last moment give it the definitive touch of flavor.

To raise a dead man Carlos Roman

SECOND: BROCCOLI AND TOFU SAUTE WITH CHICKPEA

You have to start seeing tofu for what it is: a sponge that absorbs flavor. So if it’s bland, it’s still your fault.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: PERMISSION

In addition to the soft one – the usual one – we also find saroni and persimon, with a texture more similar to that of an apple.

Friday December 8

FIRST: BRUSSELS SPROUTS SAUTEED WITH GARLIC AND COUSCOUS

If you have nightmares about Brussels sprouts since your earliest childhood, you may make peace with them thanks to this recipe in which they do not touch water. If you already like them, you will immediately love them.

SECOND: COD A LA GOMES DE SÁ

A delicious recipe for cod with potatoes and a complete history of our Portuguese neighbors’ taste for cod, a fish that they consume more than anyone else in Europe since they supplied salt to the Vikings.

The faithful friend ready to be eaten Miriam García Martínez

DESSERT: PANNA COTTA CITRUS

In these same pages, furious criticism was poured into this dessert of Italian origin. Here we make it with grapefruit, orange, lime and lemon to show that this “cooked cream” is very delicious.

Saturday December 9

MAIN DISH: LENTILS WITH CREOLE CHORIZO, CARROT AND PARNSPS

Parsnips are not easy to find everywhere, but they give a very interesting extra flavor to lentils. If you don’t have them on hand, more carrot and some fennel seeds can replace them.

Soft, but whole Monica Escudero

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: MANDARIN

Ok: the smell of tangerines is not easy to remove from your fingers, but it is a lesser evil compared to their juiciness.

Sunday December 10

MAIN DISH: CHICKEN WITH GARLIC, LEMON AND NORA

The chicken thigh is tender and juicy, and when boned and chopped it cooks in a matter of minutes. With four more ingredients to give it flavor and aroma we will get a plate of 10.

You can smell it from here Monica Escudero

DESSERT: Puff Pastry BLINDS WITH BUTTER CREAM

If those from Bilbao are born where they want, the blinds – a 100% Bilbao dessert – can also be adopted anywhere. Say no to this flaky, sweet, honeyed and crunchy wonder.

The weekend drink

BLOODY BREW

Thanks to the bubbles, bitterness, and lower beer density, bloody brew is lighter and more refreshing than its famous cousin. It does not have the tomato forcefulness of Mary and may be less elegant, but it is less filling and more festive.

A bloody mary with beer, come on Mikel Lopez Iturriaga

