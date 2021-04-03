It’s no secret: we love artichokes (as you can see in our logo). But man does not live only on artichokes and that is why in this new installment of our weekly menu we have brought you a lot of very colorful recipes and, as always, with seasonal products. You will find some very healthy ones such as a mimosa salad of asparagus and salmon, but also a very simple lemon cake and cookies that were born to delight the gods. Come on, you have no excuses not to cook this week. And remember: if you want to find out before anyone else about everything that is cooking, you can subscribe to our newsletter and you will receive the weekly menu of El Comidista in your email every Friday. Here you have all the information.

Monday April 5



Spicy roasted cauliflower Discover, with the help of the oven, that cauliflower is not the blandurria vegetable that your mother served you as a child. By the way, invite her to eat and discover the benefits of short cooking. Beans with pickled quail A comforting stew that can be made from scratch or using cooked beans and canned quail. If you have a jar of each in your pantry, your plate will be ready in a matter of minutes. cake without lemon oven and cookies Carlota is the ideal cake to make as a family. For this cold cake with noble origins and easy to make, you will not need an oven or any electronic utensil.

Tuesday April 6



Mimosa asparagus and salmon salad We bring out the best in asparagus with this salad, which we encourage you to try this spring: it has chopped boiled eggs, an addictive vinaigrette and some salmon cooked to order. Seasonal fruit: kiwi Kiwifruit is in season and is one of the fruits with the highest concentration of vitamin C. Ideal for coping with the cold.

Wednesday April 7



Lettuce and pea cream Lettuce has been neglected and relegated to bland mixed salads for years, but the truth is that this vegetable has many possible uses in the kitchen. We show you how to take advantage of it to make a cream. VEGAN ‘PULLED PORK’ FAKE BOCATA You can have the most flavorful things about this stew – the flavor, juiciness and crunchiness of the pickled cabbage that usually accompanies it – without having to eat any animals. How? With lentils, mushrooms and vegetables. Make it a sandwich!

Thursday April 8

Monkfish American It does not come from America but from France, originally it was made with lobster or lobster and ended up falling into the well of oblivion of old food. But it’s still a great deal, and that’s why we got it back.

Friday April 9

Sea bass with curry, spinach and cockles In the West we are not very used to having fish with curry, and we should. It is a delicious combination that helps you consume more, in addition to admitting infinite combinations. Calatrava bread We traveled to Murcia-how-beautiful-you are to put a simple, cheap and tasty sweet in the world orbit. What more can you ask of life.

Saturday April 10

Black bean and chicken stew A different way of preparing legumes, with chicken drumsticks instead of the usual porcine sacraments, a tasty mix of spices and a tomato and avocado mince to refresh the whole.

Sunday April 11

Crusted rice Rice with sausage washed down with beaten egg and baked in the oven? It sounds like a gargle, but it is a marvel of the popular cuisine of Elche and Orihuela. This is its peculiar history. Cream and chocolate profiteroles A classic dessert consisting of a light and airy dough filled with sweet whipped cream and bathed in chocolate sauce. It takes some work, but the result is – a lot – worth it.

Weekend drink

Matcha tea What “pacha” with matcha tea? What is this headline the monda lironda? While we punish ourselves with several whipping for funny, we tell you the essentials about fashionable tea and recommend some places to drink it.

