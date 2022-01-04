EI Collao is now ready to host another historic night, the umpteenth of a stadium with more than 100 years of life. The Alcoyano fiefdom celebrated its centenary last August (it was inaugurated in 1921). The course has undergone several renovations since its construction, but the essence remains. In El Collao smells like old-fashioned football, with its stands close to the grass and its grandstand in the purest English style. They say that when it roars, one of the oldest fields in the country rumbles. To the Real Madrid awaits you boiler. At the cry of “De-por-ti-vo” the decibels rise in a supernatural way. That gives more wings if possible to the team of morale, to which the legend tells that he never gives up.

Collao will wear their best clothes against Madrid. The stadium takes days getting handsome for the occasion. There are many operators those who they have been working in the last hours in the countryside. The installation is municipal and the City Council has also collaborated in the facelift. The funds have been cleaned up. Also the seats and the press booths. Madrid will debut the new warm-up zone, where has it been placed state-of-the-art artificial grass in one of the gangs because it was one of the worst hit areas. Outside the stadium, the club and the City Council were working against the clock to try fix the surroundings, especially the parking area, which is intended to be limited for security reasons.

El Collao Stadium.

FITO GONZALEZ (DIARIO AS)



The El Collao lawn, always punished around this time by the cold, is better than ever. The temperatures have not yet been very extreme and that is allowing the Herb this in good condition. Madrid will have no excuse for the pitch, spoiled for the occasion.

The club works in a hurry so that the billboards of your advertisers They are shiny and well placed. The game will be seen around the world and Alcoyano has been able to explode other source of income that will serve you well for your future.

Workers in El Collao.

FITO GONZALEZ (DIARIO AS)



Almost 5,000 throats They will fill El Collao tomorrow, but the tie has been taking place in the city for weeks in style. The Alcoyano celebration doubly the pairing against Madrid. The joy multiplied because again a giant visited El Collao and also, on this occasion, with the old crowded stadium fans. And is that the feat against Madrid last year was lived no audience.

The game was played behind closed doors by the pandemic. The people celebrated the machado in their homes, but far from the scene of a epic comeback, with those goals from Primi and Juanan, in the discount, and the paradores of the eternal José Juan. However, fate has given back to the Alcoyano fans what they took from them last year. Tomorrow is a big day in Alcoy and El Collao, with its almost 4,900 seats, it will be filled to the brim.

El Collao Stadium.

FITO GONZALEZ (DIARIO AS)



The reduction of capacity to 75% had the fans on edge blue and white for a few hours. With all the tickets sold, Alcoyano feared that almost half a thousand of followers had to stay without seeing the game before the white team. In the end, the resolution of the Generalitat Valenciana allowed the full capacity, 100%, as it is a venue with less than 5,000 spectators. Another reason for celebration for a hobby that turned from the first day with the tie. The queues in El Collao they were long, almost eternal.

El Collao Stadium.

FITO GONZALEZ (DIARIO AS)

But in the end, almost everyone got their reward. The Alcoyano awarded and prioritized his partner in the purchase of tickets, which disbursed between 15 and 30 euros. From 30 to 90 euros paid by the general public. The match against Madrid will leave more than 250,000 euros of collection in the coffers of a modest club, in which even the sports director, Josele Gonzalez, and your manager, Fernando Ovidio, they have had to act as ‘box office workers’ these days to be able to sell the tickets.

El Collao Stadium.

FITO GONZALEZ (DIARIO AS)



“We preferred to have a gesture with our subscribers to do cash. Last year they were left without seeing Madrid and this year they had to be rewarded in some way. Therefore, we decided to put tickets for subscribers from 15 euros “, says Ovidio to AS. Many other privileged will see the game free, from the balconies that are attached to the stadium. That is another of the peculiarities of a historic field, which has rescued the tuxedo from the closet to welcome Madrid and seek its second consecutive feat.