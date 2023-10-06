Everything indicates that the book he presents Cole this week in Barranquillaa few hours before the qualifying match against Uruguay, will become a publishing success.

The pre-sale launched by the Intermedio publishing house made it a novelty in the digital showcases, managing to sell all the copies of this publication written by the journalist Iván Gallo and which has a prologue by Hernán Peláez Restrepo.

The book will be presented on October 15.

The printing press had to go ahead and print more copies to meet the demand of the followers of this character who tells unknown details of his time in the world of football in this book.

Gustavo Llanos, as El Cole is really called, He seems to be immersed in the hearts of many Colombians who have awarded him the emblem of the “most famous fan in the world” and apparently he is because the FIFA museum in Switzerland has among its iconic pieces one of the bizarre pieces that adorned his head. in his participation in 1998 France World Cup.

Cole is also FIFA’s special guest at the promotions prior to each soccer World Cup because more than a fan of the Colombian team, he is the image of Latin American soccer.

El Cole’s book records passages collected during the last year by the writer and journalist Iván Gallo, who accompanied El Cole in his daily life in his native Barranquilla and who captured them in 276 pages that It will be released on October 15 after the presentation in the preview of the match against Uruguay.

There is enough interest on the part of the fans to acquire the book.

This week El Cole started the rotary presses of the printing press where the book is produced in Bogotá in a day that became a true carnival. Cole took over the Servimpresiones workshops with his joy and flapping wingsthe same ones that have made him fly through the stadiums of the world.

